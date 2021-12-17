Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve fireworks return in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

After being cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases last year, the City of Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show is returning for 2021.

Set off from the roof of the Stanley A. Milner Library, the fireworks show takes place in Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton.

There is no live entertainment in the square this year, the city instead is urging Edmontonians to get there early to enjoy the art installations or to enjoy skating on the rink at City Hall.

Free skate rentals will be available and the skate change room will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight. Attendees are reminded to wear a mask when indoors.

The fireworks are set to go off at midnight and will last about 10 minutes.

Road and sidewalk closures

There will be a number of road closures in the area during the event from 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to about 1 a.m. on Jan. 1:

99 Street, from 101A Avenue to 102 Avenue. (99 Street access to the Stanley A. Milner Library parkade entrance will be closed at 11:30 p.m.)

100 Street, from 101A Avenue to 102A Avenue. (100 Street entrance to the Stanley A. Milner Library parkade and elevator will remain open.)

102 Avenue, from 97 Street to 101 Street. (Access to the Canada Place elevator will remain open. Parkade access from 97 Street only)

102 Avenue, from 99 Street to 100 Street remains closed for LRT construction.

Sidewalk closures will be in effect from 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1:

The east and west sides of 99 Street, between 101A Avenue and 102 Avenue

The east and west sides of 100 Street, between 101A Avenue and 102 Avenue

The north and south sides of 102 Avenue, between 99 Street and 100 Street

The north side of 101A Avenue, between 99 Street and 100 Street

Pedestrians wishing to access the Stanley A. Milner Library parkade during this time should use the underground pedway system, which will be accessible via:

Tix on the Square entrance (elevator available)

Inside the southeast doors of City Hall (elevator available)

The Churchill LRT Station staircases, located on the southwest corner of Churchill Square, and on the west side of 99 Street by City Hall

Access from the Stanley A. Milner Library parkade to the pedway system is still available on P2 (Parking Level 2).

Parking

There will be parking available in the Canada Place parkade via the 97 Street entrance and in the Stanley A. Milner Library parkade. Parking is $5 an hour with a $10 maximum between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. Both parkades have elevator access for accessibility.

City Hall parking will be closed at 6 p.m. There is no access to City Hall or the City Hall parkade leading up to, during or after the fireworks show.

Free transit

All public transit services will be free starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Riders can use buses, LRT and DATS fare for free until 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1