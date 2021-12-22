Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Edmonton New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled after initial plan to return in 2021

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 10:55 am
The 2016 New Year's Eve fireworks in downtown Edmonton. View image in full screen
The 2016 New Year's Eve fireworks in downtown Edmonton. Global News File

After hoping for a grand return this New Year’s Eve, the City of Edmonton has cancelled its downtown fireworks display.

The cancellation is due to the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases. The city said it’s more important now than even to protect Edmontonians against the threat of COVID-19.

Read more: Omicron variant dominant in Alberta, premier urges Albertans to halve personal contacts

“The severity of the Omicron variant is not yet known, but it is clear that there is an increased risk of transmission,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to protect Edmontonians from this virus, the City’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been cancelled.”

It was just last week the city announced the New Year’s Eve fireworks would be back, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve fireworks return in 2021

The cancellation came after Premier Jason Kenney announced additional public health measures Tuesday, largely aimed at big events.

Trending Stories

Starting Friday, venues that can hold 1,000 or more people will have to reduce their capacity to 50 per cent. Venues that hold 500 to 1,000 people must cap their capacity at 500 people.

In addition, attendees must be masked at all times. Food and drink can’t be consumed in seats or at intermission to ensure masks are worn throughout.

Click to play video: 'Minister Copping details new COVID-19 restrictions to fight the Omicron variant' Minister Copping details new COVID-19 restrictions to fight the Omicron variant
Minister Copping details new COVID-19 restrictions to fight the Omicron variant

The new restrictions were announced amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Alberta, driven by the Omicron variant of concern.

“The City of Edmonton is ready to adapt to changing public health orders at a moment’s notice, and I send my gratitude to all Edmontonians who do the same,” city manager Andre Corbould said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although these measures could impact some of your choices over the holidays, I encourage everyone in Edmonton to change their plans towards the safe, outdoor alternatives available to them throughout our city.”

Read more: All Albertans 18+ can now book COVID-19 vaccine booster appointments

The city pointed to a number of other outdoor spaces where people could spend time during the holidays, including river valley parks, the Victoria Oval and other outdoor skating rinks.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagOmicron tagNew Year's Eve tagNew year's eve fireworks tagAlberta COVID cases tagAlberta covid news tagEdmonton new year's eve fireworks tagthings to do new year's eve tagCity of Edmonton new year's eve events tagEdmonton New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled tagNew Year's Eve fireworks cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers