Lifestyle

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 9:30 am
cute pets pose in Christmas gear View image in full screen
Rocky, Ringo, and Mr. Mango all look so festive in their Christmas gear. Courtesy / Global News Readers

For a moment, let’s forget the pandemic. Let’s push aside the anxiety and fear surrounding COVID-19, and instead relish in the adorableness of our pets.

We asked you, Global News readers, and you delivered!

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release 1st photo of daughter Lilibet in 2021 Xmas card

You sent us photos of your fuzzy, furry, and feathered friends all dressed up in their most festive holiday gear.

Grab a cup of cocoa and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

Mr. Mango

— Shae Taylor, Calgary, Alta.
Tica

— Christine Kearnes
Leia, 5 months

— Yoon Mi and Michael, Ottawa, Ont. View image in full screen
— Yoon Mi and Michael, Ottawa, Ont.

Chewie, 6, and Kalla, 2

The picture was taken at the Alberta Legislature grounds among all the lit up trees and involved a lot of cheese and many snaps to get this perfect shot. Unfortunately, Chewie was lost to cancer this year. — Kristen Olaes, Edmonton View image in full screen
Tazzi, 6, and Loki, 4 months

— Chris and Sabrina Ricci, Sault Ste Marie, Ont.
Stella and Jenni

— Dianne Lesage, Amherstview, Ont. View image in full screen
— Dianne Lesage, Amherstview, Ont.

Bailey, 13

— Robin Turner View image in full screen
Rocky, 7

— Tania Pileggi, London, Ont.
Jorja, 4

— Sadie, Sophie, Eva, and Ella Diegel, Gadsby, Alta. View image in full screen
— Sadie, Sophie, Eva, and Ella Diegel, Gadsby, Alta.

Whiskers, 12

I take Whiskers’ holiday photo each year. Friends and family get a laugh out of it. For 2021 he got a Christmas sweater for his photo session. — Marnie Plant, B.C.
Remington, 11, Skagit, 6, and Gunner, 2

— Susan Maximiuk, Buchanan, Sask. View image in full screen
— Susan Maximiuk, Buchanan, Sask.

Jeremy, 10

— Kristina Dimitri, Toronto, Ont. View image in full screen
— Kristina Dimitri, Toronto, Ont.

Ziro, 5

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Aleisha Struble, Estevan, Sask.

Koda, 6

Koda is a very happy dog and has been a good boy all year. Well, except for the garbage incident. His favorite treat is licking clean an empty peanut butter jar. View image in full screen
— Kathy McKenzie, Saskatoon, Sask.

Bentley, 7

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Justine Henderson, Langley, B.C.

Penny, 3

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Diana Ryan

Kona, 6

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Lori Dykhuizen, Edmonton, Alta.

Bella, Tinka, and Timmy

These three pugs brought festive joy to so many over the years and loved to dress up. Sadly, Bella passed away last year.
— Barb Takacs, Peterborough, Ont.

Bailey, 6

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Jaime King, Deseronto, Ont.

Sully, 9 months

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Laurie Jackson, St. Thomas, Ont.

Luka, 1

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Tara Paterok, Edmonton, Alta.

Jake, 8, Birdy, 1, Gizmo, 6 months, and Milo, 4

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Connie Sandbach, Calgary, Alta.

Blessing, 4, Java, 4, Keno, 3, Sami, 5

All four are rescue dogs from Taiwan. They are wearing their Naughty or Nice hats. View image in full screen
— Linda Hahn, South Frontenac, Ont.

Danika, 8

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Arthur Gallant, Calgary, Alta.

Stella, 3

You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf…check out grouch on the couch. View image in full screen
— Amy LaBuick, St. Albert, Alta.

Honey, 7 weeks

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Emma Margetts

Axe, 4

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Bill Nash, St. Mary’s First Nation, N.B.

Sparky Spartacus, 9

The Sparkster loves Christmas and the holiday season after working her way off the Naughty List all year. View image in full screen
— Vicki and Brent Buechler

Charlie and Dylan

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Diane MacInnes

Vlad

Our Canine Elf on the Shelf. All he wants for Christmas is his two front teeth!
— Jan and Bob Minty

Scout, 1

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Tammy and Faith Toronchuk, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Luna, 8

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Nowell, Eli and Ruby Cummings, Brandon, Man.

Tofu, 2

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Bennett Chin, Vancouver, B.C.

Fenway

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Melissa MacKinley

Jack, 1

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Kennedy Drader, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Junebug, 8 months

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Callie Harding, Raymond, Alta.

Pokkelmuis and Moomin

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Felicia Viola, Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Tinkles, 3, Patches, 3, and Nala, 2

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Camila Garces, London, Ont.

Charlie, 8

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Brittany Lynn

Bauer, 2

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Paige and Jordan, West Kelowna, B.C.

Loki, 8

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Stephanie Henry

Darby, 4

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Rebecca Gannon, Calgary, Alta.

Binoo

Binoo happens to really love Christmas, his Santa suit, and the fireplace on T.V. View image in full screen
— Kathy Pike, Bentley, Alta.

Bubbles, 14, Carhartt Joe, 2, Ellie-Mae, 7, and Jedda, 14

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Kristy and Brad Russell, Kaleden, B.C.

Chandler Bing, 1

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Erica Landry, Petawawa, Ont.

Sebastian and Penelope

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

—Kevin Way

Charlie, 2, and Milo, 14

Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright - image View image in full screen

— Brenda Davis, Renfrew, Ont.

