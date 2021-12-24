Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright

For a moment, let’s forget the pandemic. Let’s push aside the anxiety and fear surrounding COVID-19, and instead relish in the adorableness of our pets.
We asked you, Global News readers, and you delivered!
You sent us photos of your fuzzy, furry, and feathered friends all dressed up in their most festive holiday gear.
Grab a cup of cocoa and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.
—
Mr. Mango
Tica
Leia, 5 months
Chewie, 6, and Kalla, 2
Tazzi, 6, and Loki, 4 months
Stella and Jenni
Bailey, 13
Rocky, 7
Jorja, 4
Whiskers, 12
Remington, 11, Skagit, 6, and Gunner, 2
Jeremy, 10
Ziro, 5
— Aleisha Struble, Estevan, Sask.
Koda, 6
— Kathy McKenzie, Saskatoon, Sask.
Bentley, 7
— Justine Henderson, Langley, B.C.
Penny, 3
— Diana Ryan
Kona, 6
— Lori Dykhuizen, Edmonton, Alta.
Bella, Tinka, and Timmy
— Barb Takacs, Peterborough, Ont.
Bailey, 6
— Jaime King, Deseronto, Ont.
Sully, 9 months
— Laurie Jackson, St. Thomas, Ont.
Luka, 1
— Tara Paterok, Edmonton, Alta.
Jake, 8, Birdy, 1, Gizmo, 6 months, and Milo, 4
— Connie Sandbach, Calgary, Alta.
Blessing, 4, Java, 4, Keno, 3, Sami, 5
— Linda Hahn, South Frontenac, Ont.
Danika, 8
— Arthur Gallant, Calgary, Alta.
Stella, 3
— Amy LaBuick, St. Albert, Alta.
Honey, 7 weeks
— Emma Margetts
Axe, 4
— Bill Nash, St. Mary’s First Nation, N.B.
Sparky Spartacus, 9
— Vicki and Brent Buechler
Charlie and Dylan
— Diane MacInnes
Vlad
— Jan and Bob Minty
Scout, 1
— Tammy and Faith Toronchuk, Sherwood Park, Alta.
Luna, 8
— Nowell, Eli and Ruby Cummings, Brandon, Man.
Tofu, 2
— Bennett Chin, Vancouver, B.C.
Fenway
— Melissa MacKinley
Jack, 1
— Kennedy Drader, Sherwood Park, Alta.
Junebug, 8 months
— Callie Harding, Raymond, Alta.
Pokkelmuis and Moomin
— Felicia Viola, Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Tinkles, 3, Patches, 3, and Nala, 2
— Camila Garces, London, Ont.
Charlie, 8
— Brittany Lynn
Bauer, 2
— Paige and Jordan, West Kelowna, B.C.
Loki, 8
— Stephanie Henry
Darby, 4
— Rebecca Gannon, Calgary, Alta.
Binoo
— Kathy Pike, Bentley, Alta.
Bubbles, 14, Carhartt Joe, 2, Ellie-Mae, 7, and Jedda, 14
— Kristy and Brad Russell, Kaleden, B.C.
Chandler Bing, 1
— Erica Landry, Petawawa, Ont.
Sebastian and Penelope
—Kevin Way
Charlie, 2, and Milo, 14
— Brenda Davis, Renfrew, Ont.
