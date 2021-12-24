Global News readers’ pets will make your holidays hairy and bright

Send this page to someone via email

For a moment, let’s forget the pandemic. Let’s push aside the anxiety and fear surrounding COVID-19, and instead relish in the adorableness of our pets.

We asked you, Global News readers, and you delivered!

You sent us photos of your fuzzy, furry, and feathered friends all dressed up in their most festive holiday gear.

Grab a cup of cocoa and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

—

Mr. Mango

— Shae Taylor, Calgary, Alta.

Tica

— Christine Kearnes.

Maple the Guinea pig! pic.twitter.com/N2ZVz3Ou4H — Sarah Kinney (@14_SarahK) December 19, 2021

Leia, 5 months

View image in full screen — Yoon Mi and Michael, Ottawa, Ont.

Chewie, 6, and Kalla, 2

View image in full screen The picture was taken at the Alberta Legislature grounds among all the lit up trees and involved a lot of cheese and many snaps to get this perfect shot. Unfortunately, Chewie was lost to cancer this year. — Kristen Olaes, Edmonton.

Tazzi, 6, and Loki, 4 months

— Chris and Sabrina Ricci, Sault Ste Marie, Ont.

Stella and Jenni

View image in full screen — Dianne Lesage, Amherstview, Ont.

This is Hudson, aka one of Santa’s Reindeer pic.twitter.com/EXfFj1i5hE — Lauren Souch (@laurensouch) December 18, 2021

Bailey, 13

View image in full screen — Robin Turner.

Rocky, 7

— Tania Pileggi, London, Ont.

Jorja, 4

View image in full screen — Sadie, Sophie, Eva, and Ella Diegel, Gadsby, Alta.

Whiskers, 12

I take Whiskers’ holiday photo each year. Friends and family get a laugh out of it. For 2021 he got a Christmas sweater for his photo session. — Marnie Plant, B.C.

Remington, 11, Skagit, 6, and Gunner, 2

View image in full screen — Susan Maximiuk, Buchanan, Sask.

Jeremy, 10

View image in full screen — Kristina Dimitri, Toronto, Ont.

Ziro, 5

— Aleisha Struble, Estevan, Sask.

Koda, 6

View image in full screen Koda is a very happy dog and has been a good boy all year. Well, except for the garbage incident. His favorite treat is licking clean an empty peanut butter jar.

— Kathy McKenzie, Saskatoon, Sask.

Bentley, 7

— Justine Henderson, Langley, B.C.

Penny, 3

— Diana Ryan

Kona, 6

— Lori Dykhuizen, Edmonton, Alta.

This is Ringo the budgie. Check her out in her fancy holiday ware! pic.twitter.com/xIrIQ3rsy3 — Derek Fletcher (@RingsBird) December 18, 2021

Bella, Tinka, and Timmy

These three pugs brought festive joy to so many over the years and loved to dress up. Sadly, Bella passed away last year.

— Barb Takacs, Peterborough, Ont.

Bailey, 6

— Jaime King, Deseronto, Ont.

Sully, 9 months

— Laurie Jackson, St. Thomas, Ont.

Luka, 1

— Tara Paterok, Edmonton, Alta.

This is Luna, she’s 2 years old and her first Christmas with us! We got her from @SCARS_Alberta in April. If you choose to air this live are you able to let me know when and what day? Thank you kindly, Happy Holidays! ❤️💚 -Christine Meier pic.twitter.com/03x7MySnAR — Christine (@christineh08) December 20, 2021

Jake, 8, Birdy, 1, Gizmo, 6 months, and Milo, 4

— Connie Sandbach, Calgary, Alta.

Blessing, 4, Java, 4, Keno, 3, Sami, 5

View image in full screen All four are rescue dogs from Taiwan. They are wearing their Naughty or Nice hats.

— Linda Hahn, South Frontenac, Ont.

Danika, 8

— Arthur Gallant, Calgary, Alta.

Stella, 3

View image in full screen You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf…check out grouch on the couch.

— Amy LaBuick, St. Albert, Alta.

Daisy is excited for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/WDfEeEr8V4 — Jennifer Macko (@jennifer_macko) December 18, 2021

Honey, 7 weeks

— Emma Margetts

Axe, 4

— Bill Nash, St. Mary’s First Nation, N.B.

Sparky Spartacus, 9

View image in full screen The Sparkster loves Christmas and the holiday season after working her way off the Naughty List all year.

— Vicki and Brent Buechler

Charlie and Dylan

— Diane MacInnes

This is Belle after being pampered all day at her favourite “spaw”. Belle is 6 years old and definitely lives up to her Princess-y name! ❤️🎄🐶 pic.twitter.com/LWtNs1kYLo — Kari Tanaka (@KariTanaka) December 15, 2021

Vlad

Our Canine Elf on the Shelf. All he wants for Christmas is his two front teeth!.

— Jan and Bob Minty

Scout, 1

— Tammy and Faith Toronchuk, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Luna, 8

— Nowell, Eli and Ruby Cummings, Brandon, Man.

Tofu, 2

— Bennett Chin, Vancouver, B.C.

Fenway

— Melissa MacKinley

Jack, 1

— Kennedy Drader, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Junebug, 8 months

— Callie Harding, Raymond, Alta.

Pokkelmuis and Moomin

— Felicia Viola, Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Tinkles, 3, Patches, 3, and Nala, 2

— Camila Garces, London, Ont.

Charlie, 8

— Brittany Lynn

Bauer, 2

— Paige and Jordan, West Kelowna, B.C.

Loki, 8

— Stephanie Henry

Darby, 4

— Rebecca Gannon, Calgary, Alta.

Binoo

View image in full screen Binoo happens to really love Christmas, his Santa suit, and the fireplace on T.V.

— Kathy Pike, Bentley, Alta.

Bubbles, 14, Carhartt Joe, 2, Ellie-Mae, 7, and Jedda, 14

— Kristy and Brad Russell, Kaleden, B.C.

Chandler Bing, 1

— Erica Landry, Petawawa, Ont.

Chubbs and Buttercup the guinea pigs pic.twitter.com/4lcrZJ84qJ — Lisa Higgins (@Lisaldb6) December 19, 2021

Sebastian and Penelope

—Kevin Way

Charlie, 2, and Milo, 14

— Brenda Davis, Renfrew, Ont.

