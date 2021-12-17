Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London Ont., looking at joining other cities’ support of legal challenge of Quebec’s Bill 21

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 5:21 pm
Londoners came together in Victoria park in support of the Hijabs for Harmony event to combat Islamophobia Friday, June 18, 2021 . View image in full screen
Londoners came together in Victoria park in support of the Hijabs for Harmony event to combat Islamophobia Friday, June 18, 2021 . Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

An emergency motion from London City Council is proposing the city join other Canadian municipalities in providing financial support in the legal fight against Quebec’s law prohibiting the wearing of religious symbols at work.

The motion calls for the southwestern Ontario city to implement an act to affirm London’s commitment to upholding the freedoms set in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and make a one-time contribution of $100,000 to the organizations that have taken up the legal challenge against Quebec’s Bill 21.

Read more: After Brampton, Toronto council adopts motion to help fight Quebec’s Bill 21 in court

“In the aftermath of the horrific, racist terrorism attack on June 6, which killed four members of the Afzaal family, London City Council committed itself to combating Islamophobia and racism in all of its forms,” the motion said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the aftermath of the attack in our community, we received messages of support and condolence from across the country. It is our turn now to do the same in offering a show of solidarity with Muslims, and other religious communities impacted by Bill 21, and all those who believe in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

The emergency motion, created by Mayor Ed Holder and councillors Mariam Hamou and Josh Morgan, will be reviewed during next Tuesday’s council meeting.

Trending Stories

The lawsuit against Quebec’s Bill 21 is led by the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the World Sikh Organization of Canada, both Ottawa-based, as well as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, based in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Other municipalities including Brampton, Toronto and Calgary have all committed to contribute $100,000 each to the groups fighting Bill 21.

Read more: Calgary looking at joining other cities’ support of legal challenge of Quebec’s Bill 21

Adopted in June 2019, the bill prohibits the wearing of religious symbols such as hijabs, kippas and turbans by teachers and other government employees deemed to be in positions of authority. The debate over the law was revived this month with news that a teacher in Chelsea, Que., had been reassigned because of her hijab.

Click to play video: 'Protest held in Montreal in support of Quebec teacher reassigned over hijab' Protest held in Montreal in support of Quebec teacher reassigned over hijab
Protest held in Montreal in support of Quebec teacher reassigned over hijab

“The issue is bigger than just Quebec because provinces can’t be making their own rules like this. What we are trying to say is we will uphold the Charter and we will fight for the rights of everyone in this country,” said Ward 6 councillor, Mariam Hamou.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, all Canadians are guaranteed the right to fundamental freedom of conscience and religion.

Hamou, who is a member of the London Islamic community, wears a hijab herself and said the bill takes away people’s rights.

“Nobody should not be allowed to do something because they are wearing something in terms of a piece of material, or crucifix or a kippah.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Racism tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagIslamophobia tagBill 21 tagLondon City Council taghijab tagMayor Ed Holder tagJosh Morgan tagWard 6 tagFreedom of religion tagMariam Hamou tagCanadain Charter of Rights and Freedoms tagQuebec's Bill 21 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers