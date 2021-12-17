London Ont., looking at joining other cities’ support of legal challenge of Quebec’s Bill 21

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency motion from London City Council is proposing the city join other Canadian municipalities in providing financial support in the legal fight against Quebec’s law prohibiting the wearing of religious symbols at work.

The motion calls for the southwestern Ontario city to implement an act to affirm London’s commitment to upholding the freedoms set in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and make a one-time contribution of $100,000 to the organizations that have taken up the legal challenge against Quebec’s Bill 21.

“In the aftermath of the horrific, racist terrorism attack on June 6, which killed four members of the Afzaal family, London City Council committed itself to combating Islamophobia and racism in all of its forms,” the motion said.

“In the aftermath of the attack in our community, we received messages of support and condolence from across the country. It is our turn now to do the same in offering a show of solidarity with Muslims, and other religious communities impacted by Bill 21, and all those who believe in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Proud to have submitted this emergent motion for consideration at the Dec.21 Council meeting with support from @ldnontmayor and @JoshMorganLDN. It’s an important we fight Quebec’s #Bill21 to protect ALL Canadians’ human rights to express themselves. pic.twitter.com/o5AFVrpLYH — Mariam Hamou (@mhamou) December 17, 2021

The emergency motion, created by Mayor Ed Holder and councillors Mariam Hamou and Josh Morgan, will be reviewed during next Tuesday’s council meeting.

The lawsuit against Quebec’s Bill 21 is led by the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the World Sikh Organization of Canada, both Ottawa-based, as well as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, based in Toronto.

Other municipalities including Brampton, Toronto and Calgary have all committed to contribute $100,000 each to the groups fighting Bill 21.

Adopted in June 2019, the bill prohibits the wearing of religious symbols such as hijabs, kippas and turbans by teachers and other government employees deemed to be in positions of authority. The debate over the law was revived this month with news that a teacher in Chelsea, Que., had been reassigned because of her hijab.

“The issue is bigger than just Quebec because provinces can’t be making their own rules like this. What we are trying to say is we will uphold the Charter and we will fight for the rights of everyone in this country,” said Ward 6 councillor, Mariam Hamou.

Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, all Canadians are guaranteed the right to fundamental freedom of conscience and religion.

Hamou, who is a member of the London Islamic community, wears a hijab herself and said the bill takes away people’s rights.

“Nobody should not be allowed to do something because they are wearing something in terms of a piece of material, or crucifix or a kippah.”

— with files from The Canadian Press