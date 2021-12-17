SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Omicron 5 times more like to reinfect than Delta, no less severe: study

By Clara-Laeila Laudette Reuters
Posted December 17, 2021 2:50 pm
covid View image in full screen
A person wears a surgical mask to protect them the COVID-19 virus in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has
shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study by Imperial College London showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities.

The results were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11.

“We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalization attendance and symptom status) of Omicron having different severity from Delta,” the study said, although it noted that data on hospitalizations remains very limited.

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

“Controlling for vaccine status, age, sex, ethnicity, asymptomatic status, region and specimen date, Omicron was associated with a 5.4-fold higher risk of reinfection compared with Delta,” the study, which was dated Dec. 16, added.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This implies that the protection against reinfection by Omicron afforded by past infection may be as low as 19 per cent,” Imperial College added in a statement, noting that the study had not yet been peer reviewed.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says ‘we mustn’t dismiss’ Omicron in terms of case severity' COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says ‘we mustn’t dismiss’ Omicron in terms of case severity
COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says ‘we mustn’t dismiss’ Omicron in terms of case severity

 

An earlier study by Britain’s SIREN looking at reinfection risk in health workers, which was carried out before Omicron emerged, found that a first coronavirus infection offered 85 per cent protection from a second for the following six months.

The data analysed by Imperial College was based on 333,000 cases, including 122,062 of Delta and 1,846 which were confirmed as the Omicron coronavirus variant through genome sequencing.

The new findings could accelerate the imposition of tighter restrictions across a number of European countries in a bid to stem the new variant’s spread.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Alexander Smith)

© 2021 Reuters
COVID tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagOmicron symptoms tagomicron reinfection tagOmicron severity tagis omicron milder than delta tagomircon covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers