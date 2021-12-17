COVID-19: N.B. announces 2 deaths, 163 new cases as interim measures to take effect

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday as the province prepares to implement new measures in response to the spreading Omicron variant.

In a release, the province said 36 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 64 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 34 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 11 are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), two are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), five are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 11 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

As well, a person in their 70s in Zone 1 and a person in their 70s in Zone 3 have died as a result of COVID-19.

The province has also confirmed 16 new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total to 30.

There are currently 45 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care. Seven people are currently on a ventilator.

“Six of the 45 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi,” the release said. “Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms.”

Of those in hospital, 28 are over the age of 60 and nobody under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

With 143 recoveries, there are now 1,255 active cases.

The release said 82.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 89.1 per cent have received their first dose. As well, 11.9 per cent have received a booster dose and 43,360 appointments for booster shots have been booked.

As well, 34.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 17,500 appointments booked through regional health authority clinics.

Interim measures

As of 11:59 p.m., the following measures will be in effect, in addition to the current Level 1 measures:

People must limit their household contacts to a maximum of a Steady 20.

Distancing must be maintained at all times in businesses, retail establishments, gyms, salons and spas. Dining in restaurants is still permitted but two metres must be maintained between tables and proof of vaccination is still required.

Entertainment centres, including movie theatres, professional sporting venues, casinos, etc., will be operating at 50 per cent capacity with distancing of two metres.

More information on the current measures is available on the Government of New Brunswick website.

“We are seeing case numbers rise quickly in other provinces because of the Omicron variant and need to do everything we can to ensure the same thing does not happen here,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in the release.

“Everyone needs to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and our health-care system by following Public Health measures that are aimed at reducing contacts to slow the spread. Parents are encouraged to make an appointment to get their children vaccinated, and those eligible for a booster dose should also book an appointment as soon as they can.”

The province also said that grocery stores no longer have the option to ask for proof of vaccination rather than implementing distancing requirements.

“Shephard said the original intention was to give stores a choice, and that those choosing the proof-of-vaccination option would offer delivery or curbside pickup; it was never the intention for anyone to believe they could not access groceries,” the release said.

“Other retail operations that do not sell groceries, along with salons and spas, can continue to ask for proof of vaccination or ensure distancing.”