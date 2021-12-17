SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: LCBOs in Guelph, Waterloo Region to hand out rapid antigen tests Friday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario begins holiday COVID test blitz with pop-ups across the province' Ontario begins holiday COVID test blitz with pop-ups across the province
Ontario begins holiday COVID test blitz with pop-ups across the province

The province will begin to offer free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at a number of LCBO stores in Cambridge, Guelph, Kitchener and Waterloo on Friday.

There have been reports that some locations have not recieved the tests on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, it announced that it would distribute the tests at LCBOs and other locations across the province as it planned to dole out as many as two million tests by mid-January.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontarians scramble to get rapid antigen tests in provincial holiday test blitz

So far, they are only available at LCBOs on a limited basis, but pop-up locations throughout the area are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The province says the tests are available to people without symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have not had been exposed to the virus.

Those that visit an LCBO to pick up a box of five rapid tests will still need to go through a checkout to do so and there is no obligation to purchase booze or anything else.

The tests will be available at the following locations:

  • Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road West, Guelph
  • Speedvale Road and Stevenson Street. Guelph
  • Highland and Westmount Roads, Kitchener (Highland Road Plaza)
  • Ottawa Street and Homer Watson Boulevard, Kitchener (Alpine Centre)
  • Ottawa Street and River Road, Kitchener (Stanley Park Plaza)
  • Franklin Street and Dundas Street, Cambridge (South Cambridge Centre)
  • Highway 24 and Highway 401, Cambridge
  • King Street and Northfield Drive, Waterloo
  • King Street and William Street (Waterloo Town Square)
