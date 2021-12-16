COVID-19: Ontarians scramble to get rapid antigen tests in provincial holiday test blitz

Send this page to someone via email

Ontarians are scrambling to get access to rapid tests at pop-up locations across the province after the provincial government launched its holiday test blitz today.

Dan Jelly says he went to a pop-up site in Hamilton, Ont., this morning to pick up some tests in time for the holidays, which he plans to celebrate with his extended family.

Jelly says he lined up with a few hundred others for rapid antigen tests at a pop-up site outside the Dundurn Castle landmark, but was told they ran out in less than half an hour.

On her way to work this morning, Jacqueline Vincent says she passed by a swarm of people outside of the Richmond-Adelaide Centre pop-up site in downtown Toronto.

Vincent, who already got some free rapid tests from her workplace, says it looked like there were several hundred people in line at the centre trying to secure some rapid tests.

Premier Doug Ford has said the province is making millions of free rapid tests available at pop-up sites across the province and has asked the federal government for more.