City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed

Penticton, B.C.’s controversial Victory Church shelter is set to close in the spring of next year.

The province announced on Wednesday that through BC Housing, a new temporary shelter location has been proposed.

“It would provide a safe place to sleep for people staying in Penticton’s Victory Church shelter after it closes in spring 2022,” the province’s press release read.

If approved, the new 42-bed shelter would be built at 1706 Main St., neighbouring Compass Court and Compass House. The new shelter would have access to daily meals, hygiene facilities and, if needed, referral to health programs.

“This new shelter would make sure that all Victory Church guests continue to have a safe, warm place to stay, with access to the supports they need to stabilize their lives,” said BC Housing Minister David Eby in a press release.

“We will continue to work with the city and our non-profit partners to ensure that all residents in Penticton have a safe place indoors.”

The shelter would be operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL), which owns and operates the existing buildings on the site.

“The shortage of affordable housing in our community, the opioid crisis and the pandemic require us all to work together and support each other to reach the goal of ensuring everyone has a safe place to call home,” said Tony Laing, PDSCL’s CEO in a press release.

“By consolidating our services at one location, we can reduce our impact on the community and continue ensure safe housing for those in need.”

Back in July, the City of Penticton filed a petition with the BC Supreme Court challenging the province’s paramountcy powers.

The city says that given the decision to relocate the shelter, “they have directed legal counsel to withdraw the pursuit of the petition.”

“The announcement by the province to close the Victory Church shelter recognizes the voices of Penticton residents who, in great numbers, expressed their concerns surrounding the shelter,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki in a press release.

“[Equally as important], this is great news for Penticton’s most vulnerable who can now seek shelter and care in a facility that is built in an appropriate location.”

Vassilaki added that in the the lead up to July’s decision, Council received public feedback that 352 Winnipeg St. is no place for a shelter.

