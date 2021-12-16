B.C. transportation board denies Uber application to operate in Interior, Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to catch a ride with Uber in Kelowna or Victoria? You might be waiting a while.

This week, B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Board issued a ruling on Uber Canada’s application to operate in B.C.’s Interior and on Vancouver Island.

In January 2020, Uber was granted a licence to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler, and the company sought to expand into the rest of B.C.

However, despite finding Uber to be a “fit and proper” company that can provide transportation, the board rejected the application.

In a lengthy 29-page decision that can be viewed online, “the board is not convinced that there exists a public need for the service applied for. Further, the board considers that the application, if granted at this time, would not promote sound economic conditions in the passenger transportation business in B.C. For these reasons, the application is refused.”

Story continues below advertisement

Contacted by Global News, Uber said it was disappointed in the decision, stating its app has been opened “tens of thousands” of times in Victoria and Kelowna over the past year, “clearly demonstrating that residents and visitors want access to ridesharing services.”

1:46 Ride-hailing companies look at expansion as demand increases in Metro Vancouver Ride-hailing companies look at expansion as demand increases in Metro Vancouver – Jun 25, 2020

“The Passenger Transportation Board’s decision is surprising, disappointing and inconsistent with what we hear from communities like Victoria and Kelowna,” said Uber.

“There is meaningful public demand for ridesharing services, as demonstrated by the support from local community and business organizations, and the strong uptake of ridesharing in Metro Vancouver since we launched.

“British Columbians have been clear that they want access to the same safe, reliable rides available in communities around the world. Uber will review the full decision and make a decision regarding the next steps in the coming weeks.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Uber delay frustration Uber delay frustration – Jun 18, 2021

Notably, the decision noted that several companies and associations submitted viewpoints regarding Uber’s application.

The submission list included:

The B.C. Taxi Association

Checkmate Cabs (Kelowna)

Kelowna Cabs

Okanagan Taxi Association

Penticton Klassic Kabs

Safe Ride Sharing Lt.

“This application by Uber is one of over 40 applications that have been made by various companies since the introduction of the TNS (transportation network services) legislative amendments,” reads the report.

“Many of the submitters responded to several issues concerning this application, but also to other global issues concerning TNS operations in general.”

The City of Kelowna called the news disappointing, telling Global News that council is on record as being in support of any ridesharing company that wants to operate in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ride-sharing companies are a valuable diversification of the transportation services,” the city told Global News. “They also have a demonstrated benefit to impaired driving reduction.”

The president and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association also disagreed with the board’s decision.

“We are very disappointed with this decision,” Ian Tostenson told Global News. “We know how effective ridesharing has been in the Lower mainland. The taxi industry has survived and the two sectors are working side by side.

“Ridesharing provides contemporary, convenient, safe and responsive service as a result of the technology it uses.”

1:56 Enderby wants to see ride-hailing come to rural B.C. Enderby wants to see ride-hailing come to rural B.C – Jan 9, 2018

Tostenson said denying Uber is denying consumers and business access to a much-needed transportation option that promotes economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Increased access to responsive ridesharing services will result in safer streets,” he said, “less drinking-and-driving offences and growth in hospitality revenues.”

To view the board’s decision, visit the Passenger Transportation Board’s website.