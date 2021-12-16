‘Vaccine Express’ brings booster shots to people in need in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University is working with public health and landlords in Kingston, Ont., to bring mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to older residents who may have difficulty getting out to clinics or navigating the system to book their own booster shot.

A couple of city buses converted into the “Vaccine Express” is bringing swabs and shots to those in need.

Thursday’s station at 111 Van Order Drive brought quite the lineup for the mobile clinic — a block and a half long at one point.

“We’re super thankful to the public for coming to get tested, for isolating and getting tested when they are symptomatic and for coming to get vaccines as well,” says Sarah Morris, the mobile clinic’s lead coordinator.

“Obviously our priority population was the Oasis members at this particular location.”

Oasis is a program that provides on-site support so older adults can continue living in the community.

This was the fifth stop bringing mobile vaccine clinics to older adults living in apartment buildings in Kingston.

“A lot of people I don’t think would go out and about — and it’s so hard to get an appointment now,” says Teresa Amo, a tenant of Oasis.

“Anywhere you want to go it’s hard to get an appointment. And sometimes they run out of it, so this way it was guaranteed.”

Queen’s University — and its connection with the Oasis program – is a big part of why the Vaccine Express made its seniors stops.

“Our role has been to help implement but also do the research to make a case for it long term,” says Vince DuPaul, Oasis Project co-lead. “To say, this work impacts people’s health, people’s well-being and quality of life.”

The Oasis model has already spread to Belleville as well as Hamilton and London.

