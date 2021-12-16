KFL&A Public Health discards COVID-19 contact tracing for individuals, businesses

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has announced a change to its COVID-19 case and contact management.

Effective immediately, workplaces that have someone test positive will not be notified by public health.

Instead, businesses will be asked to notify their employees about the infection and follow the health unit’s instructions on how to deal with a positive case in the workplace.

As for individuals, the health unit is asking anyone who receives a positive COVID-19 test to notify their close contacts and instruct them to isolate for 10 days from the exposure.

“Not all individuals will receive outreach by phone from KFL&A Public Health,” the health unit says in a press release.

“KFL&A Public Health is using a combination of approaches including text messaging and our provincial workforce. Individuals may receive a phone call from an unrecognized number. We encourage anyone who has recently tested to answer calls and respond to text messages.”

The health unit says these changes are consistent with provincial changes.

“The case and contact management team will focus on the highest risk settings (e.g., congregate care settings) and individuals,” says the release.

“With this change, KFL&A Public Health is asking all individuals who test positive to notify their close contacts as positive cases may not receive outreach by phone in a timely manner.”