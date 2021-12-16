Saskatchewan government investing nearly $160K into 5 airports

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is investing roughly $160,000 for upgrades and renovations at five community airports.

Nearly $320,000 in improvements will move forward in 2021-22 through the community airport partnership (CAP) program, which provides a 50/50 cost-sharing grant to help offset costs.

Airports receiving the funding include Estevan, La Ronge, Lampman, Maple Creek and Yorkton.

“Since the CAP program’s inception, our airport has undergone more than a million dollars in improvements including new fence posts, improved lighting and runway upgrades,” Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials said the government has committed to a record $1.5 million this year with 19 different communities benefiting from the CAP program.

“These airports play an important role to ensure safety by supporting vital services like air ambulance, law enforcement and firefighting,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said in a statement.

“CAP is a municipal program that provides funding for the rehabilitation, construction, and capital improvements of airport infrastructure for community owned airports in Saskatchewan.”

CAP grant applications will open again in late January 2022.

