Victim of downtown Toronto hit-and-run dies in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the victim of a hit-and-run in the city last week has died in hospital.

Police said the 34-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle last Friday, Dec. 10, near Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Police said they were called to the scene at 11:45 p.m.

Officers said the victim was crossing Lake Shore Boulevard near Lower Jarvis when a black vehicle heading east struck him.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Services unit at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

2:28 Toronto police release surveillance video in Sherman murder investigation Toronto police release surveillance video in Sherman murder investigation