Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 2022 CFL schedule to start with hosting Ottawa

The reigning Grey Cup champions will kick off the 2022 season and the home opener with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 2022 CFL schedule was released Thursday and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ first game will be at Investors Group Field on June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The team will then travel to the nation’s capital to play their next game in Ottawa.

“The ’22 schedule will return to the full format of 18 games after playing an abridged 14-game season this past year,” said the CFL.

“There will be three bye weeks for each team, with the regular season ending just before Halloween and the 109th Grey Cup scheduled for Regina on Sunday, November 22.”

Here at Bombers HQ, we've been busy winning Grey Cups instead of creating a funny 2022 schedule release 😅 2022 Schedule 📝 » https://t.co/ezAvWf2nrJ#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/jf5oEeWFEa — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) December 16, 2021

For Bomber fans, the home schedule means five Friday night games, two Thursday night games and two Saturday games, including the Banjo Bowl on Sept. 10 and a visit from the Edmonton Elks on Oct. 8.

“The Bombers will open with four straight games against East Division opponents – following the back-to-back with Ottawa to open the season Winnipeg will then be home to the Ticats for a Grey Cup rematch before visiting Toronto on July 4th,” said the team in a release.

Those wanting to travel to Regina for the Labour Day Classic should book their hotels for Sept. 4.

“We know our fans are still celebrating the Grey Cup win, but we’re already looking forward to the return of a full 18-game schedule in 2022,” said Bombers CEO Wade Miller.

“We can’t wait to continue the celebrations into next year with our incredible fans and raise another banner at IG Field.”

Season tickets and flex packs for the 2022 regular season are now available.

