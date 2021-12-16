150 youths involved in brawl in downtown Kitchener: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say 150 people gathered in downtown Kitchener for a brawl on Thursday morning.

On Twitter, police reported the incident just before noon, asking people to stay away from Eby Street and King Street East as there were several youths involved in a fight, with weapons involved.

Around a half-hour later, police issued a second tweet saying that 150 youths had been involved in the fight, which occurred at around 11 a.m.

They confirmed that weapons were involved and said that two teen boys had been taken to hospital with injuries.

Police also issued a request for anyone who may have witnessed the brawl or had dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Continuing to investigate. Asking any witnesses who were in the area, or anyone with dashcam footage, to please contact police. Approximately 150 young people gathered in the area at 11 a.m. Weapons were used and two male youths have been taken to hospital with injuries. https://t.co/gz0sdGzUtC — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 16, 2021