Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

150 youths involved in brawl in downtown Kitchener: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 12:56 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say that 150 people gathered in downtown Kitchener for a brawl on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say that 150 people gathered in downtown Kitchener for a brawl on Thursday morning. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say 150 people gathered in downtown Kitchener for a brawl on Thursday morning.

On Twitter, police reported the incident just before noon, asking people to stay away from Eby Street and King Street East as there were several youths involved in a fight, with weapons involved.

Read more: Police called to Waterloo school after boy allegedly brought BB gun to class

Around a half-hour later, police issued a second tweet saying that 150 youths had been involved in the fight, which occurred at around 11 a.m.

They confirmed that weapons were involved and said that two teen boys had been taken to hospital with injuries.

Trending Stories

Police also issued a request for anyone who may have witnessed the brawl or had dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKing Street Kitchener tagKitchener fight tagDowntown Kitchener fight tagEby Street Kitchener tagWatelroo news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers