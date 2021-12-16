Menu

Features

Losing their adult daughter to cancer led Alberta parents to find joy in giving

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Losing their adult daughter to cancer led Alberta parents to find joy in giving' Losing their adult daughter to cancer led Alberta parents to find joy in giving
WATCH ABOVE: Holidays are difficult for those grieving loved ones. Kendra Slugoski speaks with one family who shares how they turned to giving, and the joy it brings to honour their daughter.

Every holiday is difficult for Norbert and Joanne Rolheiser.

The couple has had to learn to celebrate special occasions without their daughter, Kristin Brown.

Christmas is especially tough.

Kristin was only 33 when she passed away after battling stage four lung cancer.

The young mother had been teaching just days before her diagnosis; what followed was an agonizing eight-month battle.

“Her smile would light up a room,” said her mother, Joanne.

Kristin Brown, her husband, Brad and daughter, Tenley. View image in full screen
Kristin Brown, her husband, Brad and daughter, Tenley. Supplied

It was January 2015 when doctors told Kristin she had cancer.



“Her first words out of her mouth,” said Joanne, were, ‘My baby is only 18 months old.’ It was not about herself. It was about her little girl.

“Tenley was her greatest gift. She was just over the moon when she found out she was expecting. Tenley was her world.”

Kristin died on Sept., 27, 2015.

The Rolheisers said even during her painful treatment, their daughter showed strength and courage from her hospital bed.

“Kristin was the most amazing person on the planet,” smiled Joanne.

Her love for helping others extended to her grade four students at St. John Paul II school in Stony Plain, Alta. This would have marked Kristin’s 10th year of teaching, in the Evergreen Catholic School Division.

“She loved giving,” Joanne said. “She would buy presents for anybody and everybody and she was so humbled to receive them.”

To help with their grief, and to honour Kristin’s memory, the Rolheisers decided to give back.

Over the years, family and friends have collected donations.

Last year, Joanne said a $2,500 donation was made to Amy’s House, a temporary home in Edmonton for cancer patients that are from out-of-town.



Read more: ‘Amy was running with us’: Footprints appear next to Edmonton man tackling 10K for late wife

This year, on Kristin’s behalf, the family said it donated to Cross Cancer Institute in-patients and their families, along with the Westview Health Centre in Stony Plain.

Joanne said she hoped the gift brought “a glimmer of joy to those spending Christmas in the hospital.”

12
Tenley, 8 years, helps collect donations in honour of her mom. View image in gallery mode
Tenley, 8 years, helps collect donations in honour of her mom. Supplied
22
The Rolheiser family collects donations throughout the year for a number of different charities. Giving back over the holidays has helped the family grieve and honour their daughter. View image in gallery mode
The Rolheiser family collects donations throughout the year for a number of different charities. Giving back over the holidays has helped the family grieve and honour their daughter. Supplied

“It’s very overwhelming,” said Kristin’s dad, Norbert.



“She’d be overwhelmed. Probably no words, she’d probably come to tears.”

“We just want to make her proud,” added Joanne.

She would have been proud. Kristin’s daughter, Tenley, now eight, has been part of the fundraising effort every single year.

“That’s just who her mom was and I think she knows that,” said Joanne of Tenley’s generosity.

Watch: Kids with Cancer: Share the Joy campaign aims to help create happy holiday memories

The Rolheisers hope their efforts inspire others to donate over the holidays — and to honour loved ones that have passed.

For Joanne, Christmas now has different meaning.

“In all honesty, maybe we appreciate a whole lot more things now.”

The couple said the ongoing kindness from Kristin’s family and friends, and willingness to donate time and money “warms your heart.”

In their pain of losing Kristin, the family has found joy in giving

“If we can help another family by doing this,” said an emotional Norbert, “that’s what it’s all about.”



“It’s just an honour to honour our girl,” added Joanne.

