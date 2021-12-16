Haiti kidnapping: Canadian, remaining Americans released, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers told Reuters on Thursday.

The group of hostages, which originally numbered 17 people, traveled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage.

Five of the hostages had already been released in recent weeks.

The leader of gang had said he was seeking $1 million per person in ransom.

Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.