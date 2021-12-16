Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Haiti kidnapping: Canadian, remaining Americans released, police say

By Gessika Thomas and Brian Ellsworth Reuters
Posted December 16, 2021 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti' FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti
WATCH: (October 2021) FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti – Oct 19, 2021

A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers told Reuters on Thursday.

Read more: 3 more missionaries released after Haiti gang kidnapping

The group of hostages, which originally numbered 17 people, traveled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage.

Five of the hostages had already been released in recent weeks.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'FBI part of ‘coordinated effort’ to get missionaries kidnapped in Haiti to safety, Psaki says' FBI part of ‘coordinated effort’ to get missionaries kidnapped in Haiti to safety, Psaki says
FBI part of ‘coordinated effort’ to get missionaries kidnapped in Haiti to safety, Psaki says – Oct 19, 2021

The leader of gang had said he was seeking $1 million per person in ransom.

Story continues below advertisement

Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2021 Reuters
Haiti tagcanadian kidnapped taghaiti kidnapping tagHaiti news tagcanadian kidnapped in haiti taghaiti gang taghaiti gang kidnapping tagHaiti Canadian kidnapped tagmissionaries kidnapped tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers