Haiti kidnapping: Canadian, remaining Americans released, police say

A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers told Reuters on Thursday.
The group of hostages, which originally numbered 17 people, traveled to the Caribbean nation on a trip organized by Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by a gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage.
Five of the hostages had already been released in recent weeks.
The leader of gang had said he was seeking $1 million per person in ransom.
Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
