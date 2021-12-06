Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Haiti kidnapping: 3 more missionaries released, unclear if Canadian included

By Peter Smith and Evens Sanon The Associated Press
Posted December 6, 2021 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'FBI part of ‘coordinated effort’ to get missionaries kidnapped in Haiti to safety, Psaki says' FBI part of ‘coordinated effort’ to get missionaries kidnapped in Haiti to safety, Psaki says
WATCH: FBI part of ‘coordinated effort’ to get missionaries kidnapped in Haiti to safety, Psaki says – Oct 19, 2021

A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.

On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October. There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

Read more: 2 of 17 missionary hostages released in Haiti, unclear if includes Canadian

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was seeking $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said the statement from Christian Aid Ministries, an Anabaptist missions organization based in Berlin, Ohio. “As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.”

Trending Stories

The group reiterated its request for supporters to devote Monday through Wednesday as days of prayer and fasting “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.”

Click to play video: 'FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti' FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti
FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti – Oct 19, 2021

The release comes amid an ongoing spike in kidnappings in the capital of Port-au-Prince and elsewhere in Haiti, which is struggling to recover from the July 7 presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August and a severe fuel shortage.

On Sunday, a gang leader known as “Ti Lapli” posted a YouTube video warning people not to cross in upcoming days through the Martissant community, which has been the site of violent clashes between warring gangs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Insecurity has increased,” the gang leader said. “I invite the people of Martissant to stock up on food and gasoline. The next few days will be difficult… We will not remain with our arms crossed in face of those who try to destroy us.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Haiti taghaiti kidnapping tagChristian Aid Ministries tagCanada Haiti tagMissionaries Kidnapped In Haiti tag400 Mawozo tag400 Mawozo Gang tagcanadian kidnapped haiti tag400 Mawozo Haiti tagkidnapping in haiti tag400 Mawozo kidnapping tagHaiti kidnapping update taghatian missionaries kidnapped tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers