Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Legal pot sales overtake illicit market for 1st time in Ontario: OCS

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2021 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'AG report finds lack of information, accessibility when it comes to cannabis products' AG report finds lack of information, accessibility when it comes to cannabis products
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said on Wednesday that her office’s audit of the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation found that more action is required on the corporation’s social responsibility to make information available and accessible for the public on the health risks, responsible consumption, and differences between regulated and non-regulated cannabis products – Dec 1, 2021

TORONTO — New data shows sales made through Ontario’s legal cannabis channels have overtaken those made through the illicit market for the first time ever.

The Ontario Cannabis Store said in its second-quarter report released this week that 54.2 per cent of the pot purchases made in the province between July and September were linked to legal retailers.

That number is based on self-reported data that Statistics Canada collects from marijuana consumers, who may under-report purchases made in the illicit market because of the stigma cannabis still carries.

Read more: 3 years since Canada legalized pot, some communities still can’t access it

However, the numbers suggest the cannabis market is at or nearing a long-awaited turning point after the legal industry spent the last three years slashing prices to compete with the illicit market and police raided a series of unlicensed dispensaries.

Story continues below advertisement

When recreational cannabis was legalized in 2018, the legal market was responsible for only 5.4 per cent of pot purchases, but that number grew to 19 per cent at the end of 2019 and 44.1 per cent at the end of 2020.

Trending Stories

Now, the OCS says sales made through legal channels totalled $394 million in the second quarter, up from $204.3 million at the same time last year.

The most recent quarter’s sales amounted to a record 56 million grams of cannabis.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba company launches on demand cannabis app' Manitoba company launches on demand cannabis app
Manitoba company launches on demand cannabis app

The product categories generating the most sales were dried flower, vapes and pre-rolls, while beverages, capsules, topicals and seeds were responsible for the fewest sales.

Those sales came as the number of cannabis stores in Ontario soared to 1,115, up from 183 at the same time last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The OCS’s second quarter covers a period when COVID-19 capacity limits, closures and other restrictions were lifting, giving shoppers the confidence to return to stores once more.

The OCS says those conditions translated to shoppers choosing brick-and-mortar stores for 96 per cent of their recreational cannabis purchases, but also resulted in OCS.ca sales as a percentage of total sales dropping to 4 per cent from 8 per cent.

Consumers who ordered products ahead of picking them up or receiving them for delivery waited an average 2.41 days to receive them.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cannabis tagpot taglegal pot tagLegalized pot tagOntario Cannabis sales tagillegal pot tagOntario Pot Sales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers