Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

10 people ticketed for unsanctioned parade in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police investigations continue following illegal parade' Peterborough police investigations continue following illegal parade
Police are investigating criminal activities that stemmed from an unsanctioned parade on Saturday.

Peterborough police say nearly two dozen tickets have now been issued in connection with an unsanctioned parade in the city’s downtown on Saturday.

Organizers of the procession down George Street on Saturday evening, promoted as the “Miracle on George St. Christmas Parade,” did not apply or receive permits from the City of Peterborough.

George Street was therefore not officially closed Saturday night for the procession which began at 5 p.m.

Read more: Police issue tickets for ‘unsanctioned’ downtown Peterborough parade

Immediately following the event, Peterborough Police Service officers issued just over a dozen tickets for Highway Traffic Act offences.

On Thursday morning, police said nearly a dozen more tickets have additionally been issued.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Unsanctioned’ parade held in downtown Peterborough' ‘Unsanctioned’ parade held in downtown Peterborough
‘Unsanctioned’ parade held in downtown Peterborough

Police say that to date, 10 people have been charged, with a total of 23 tickets issued under the Highway Traffic Act for various offences such as careless driving, unnecessary slow driving, failure to stop at a red traffic light, and failure to stop for an emergency vehicle.

“The Peterborough Police would again like to remind the public that unsanctioned events such as this have a high probability for personal injury and property damage, and police participation is not an endorsement, but a commitment to public safety,” police said Thursday.

The Kinsmen Club of Peterborough hosts an annual Santa Claus parade on George Street. However, for the second year in a row, organizers cancelled the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPeterborough Police Service tagParade tagPeterborough Parade tagPeterborough Santa Claus Parade tagUnsanctioned Parade tagMiracle On George Street tagTyler Berry tagMiracle on George St. tagPeterborough unsanctioned parade tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers