Give Me Shelter donation drive raises more than $218K to help domestic violence survivors

Thank you, Global News viewers, readers and listeners.

Because of your generosity, the 18th annual Global News Give Me Shelter all-day donation drive on Wednesday brought in more than $200,000 to help families fleeing domestic violence.

The campaign supports six Edmonton and area shelters that support women and children escaping domestic violence, making sure they have items they need when they arrive.

Normally the campaign collects physical gifts in addition to money, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change. For the second year in a row, Global Edmonton has instead been exclusively collecting gift cards and online monetary donations.

On Wednesday, we held an all-day donation drive-thru outside the TV station in south Edmonton. As of midnight, the campaign had raised more than $218,000 — $150,000 of which came from a generous donation from UNITE HERE Local 47, the union representing work camp hospitality and culinary workers in Alberta.

The union has been a long-time supporter of Give Me Shelter.

Shelters also reported receiving more than $50,000 in online donations, and more than $18,000 in cash and gift cards have been dropped off at Global Edmonton.

UNITE HERE Local 47 matching Global News Give Me Shelter donations up to $150,000

All day long on Wednesday, people showed up with money and gift cards at the news station, along with touching reminders of why the campaign matters.

While outside collecting donations, morning and noon news anchor Vinesh Pratap was handed two $100 bills and a note that said the donation was in memory of a woman who was beaten and fatally shot in front of her child at their home.

A woman who spoke with evening news anchor Gord Steinke said no one should experience the physical or emotional pain of domestic abuse.

Another man who came through the drive-thru told 630 CHED Mornings anchor Daryl McIntyre that he was donating $500 because he thought of his two girls as heard a compelling interview that morning with Mary Jane James, the CEO of the Sexual Assault Center of Edmonton, on the radio.

A single mother of two who donated told reporter Breanna Karstens-Smith that she has been in a women’s shelters and wanted to give back after the support she received.

Another woman said she couldn’t say enough about the care, the support, and friendships she made at Lurana Shelter — one of the several facilities Give Me Shelter supports.

How to donate

The Give Me Shelter campaign will continue for several more days.

Gift cards of any denomination can be dropped off or mailed to Global Edmonton. There is a donation box at the front entrance of the station at 5325 Allard Way NW, located just off 51 Avenue and Calgary Trail in south Edmonton.

View image in full screen Give Me Shelter donation drive set up at Global Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Global News

It will be there until Dec. 19. Gift cards can also be mailed, before Dec. 16, to:

Global News Edmonton

5325 Allard Way NW

Edmonton, AB

T6H 5B8

Monetary donations can be made online at the Give Me Shelter page.

Donations are shared among WIN House, WINGS of Providence, A Safe Place, LaSalle Shelter, Lurana Shelter and Jessie’s House.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, find a shelter in your area or call the confidential 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.