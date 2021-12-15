Menu

Comments

Crime

Coquitlam RCMP urge public to watch out for possible fake police cars after roadside robbery

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 7:41 pm
Coquitlam RCMP is warning the public about a motorist who may be driving a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights, that could be mistaken for an unmarked police car. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP is warning the public about a motorist who may be driving a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights, that could be mistaken for an unmarked police car. Coquitlam RCMP

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are warning the public about a civilian-driven vehicle that could be mistaken for an unmarked police vehicle after an alleged fake traffic stop and roadside robbery.

A driver was travelling east on Highway 1 around 12 a.m. on Wednesday when he saw an older-model black Dodge Caravan with flashing blue and red lights and pulled over, police said.

The suspect pulled up behind him and got out. He demanded the other man’s license and wallet, removed all the cash from the wallet, threw the wallet on the ground, and deactivated the lights before driving away.

Witnesses sought after police officer injured in alleged assault in Richmond, B.C.

“The suspect driver did not wear anything that resembled a police uniform, he did not have a badge, did not wear a duty belt and did not carry a firearm or gun holster,” said Cpl. Paige Kuz in a Wednesday news release.

Police are searching for witnesses who may have been on the highway between the Brunette and United Boulevard exits between 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday and midnight on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as white, six feet four inches, with a muscular build and a Russian or Ukrainian accent. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black winter jacket, a black mask and black pants.

If anyone suspects they are being stopped by an illegitimate police vehicle, Coquitlam RCMP urges them to slow down and drive to the nearest well-lit and populated area.

If that’s not possible, residents should lock their vehicle doors, pull over safely and leave their vehicle running, pull out their cell phones within view of the possible suspect, and dial 911.

