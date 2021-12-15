SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

School boards in London, Ont. region ask families to prepare for closures

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 15, 2021 4:55 pm
The two largest school boards in London, Ont., and Middlesex County are asking families to prepare for a potential switch to remote learning after the winter break.

That’s according to messaging sent to parents, guardians and caregivers on Wednesday from the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) and the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

Both boards are asking students to collect personal belongings before they leave school for the holidays just in case the province announces school closures in January.

Read more: COVID-19 — At least 7 schools currently closed in London, Ont.

“We have not been given any direction that online learning is going to happen after the break, so our message is just more about being prepared,” said Vince Romeo, the director of education for LDCSB.

Mark Fisher, the director of education for the TVDSB, says the public board’s messaging is based on a recent surge in new cases of COVID-19 in the region, as well as the rise of the Omicron variant in Ontario.

“We just don’t want anybody to be in a bad situation come January should they have to start the new year off learning remotely,” Fisher said.

Trending Stories

“We’ve tried to learn lessons from the past 20 months, but we do not have any inside information, it’s a little bit like trying to read tea leaves.”

Fisher says the TVDSB will be conducting deep cleanings across its schools over the winter holidays, adding that staff and administration are very familiar with the switch to remote learning.

“All of our teachers are now trained and comfortable on these digital platforms, we’re very experienced in the deployment of technology, which we will do where needed in early January,” Fisher said.

Read more: Ontarians 18+ can get COVID vaccine boosters Monday

The precautionary measures from the LDCSB and TVDSB come as the region deals with several school closures tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the closures include three schools under the LDCSB, three under the TVDSB and at least two under Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence.

