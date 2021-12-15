Menu

Sports

Junior hockey: Rockets snap 4-game skid, nip Royals in OT

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Junior hockey: Rockets snap 4-game skid, nip Royals in OT' Junior hockey: Rockets snap 4-game skid, nip Royals in OT
Junior hockey: Rockets snap 4-game skid, nip Royals in OT

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

KELOWNA 5, VICTORIA 4 (OT)

The Kelowna Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night, though it took overtime to do so.

At Prospera Place, Pavel Novak scored the game-winning goal for Kelowna as the Rockets downed the visiting Victoria Royals 5-4 despite getting outshot 47-35.

Noah Dorey, with two goals, Dylan Wightman and Steel Quiring scored in regulation for Kelowna (12-9-0-3), who trailed 4-3 heading into the third period. Quiring scored at 3:319 of the third to level it at 4-4.

Keanu Derungs, with two goals, Evan Patrician and Anthony Wilson replied for Victoria (8-11-4-0). Derungs finished the night with three points, including an assist.

Talyn Boyko stopped 43 shots for the Rockets, while Arnold Campbell turned aside 30 shots for the Royals.

Kelowna was 2-for-5 on the power play, while Victoria was 3-for-4.

Tuesday’s game was the last for Novak — the team’s leading scorer, with 31 points in 24 games — in a Rockets uniform for the next month or so.

The 19-year-old is departing to play for the Czech Republic at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship (WJHC) in Edmonton later this month and early January.

At the 2021 WJHC, Novak tallied one goal and three assists for the Czech Republic. At this year’s tournament, the Czechs have been lumped into Group A, along with Canada, Finland, Germany and Austria.

On Saturday, Kelowna will close out a five-game homestand, as the Kamloops Blazers (18-6-0-0) visit the Okanagan.

The Blazers are ranked No. 5 in the CHL’s weekly top-10 rankings, with the Winnipeg Ice (23-4-1-0) and Edmonton Oil Kings (19-6-2-1) ranked first and second, respectively.

But despite being a nationally ranked squad, Kamloops is 0-3 against Kelowna, though all three games have been close, score-wise: 4-2, 3-2 and 4-3.

Further, during Kelowna’s four-game losing streak, two setbacks were to the Seattle Thunderbirds (17-6-3-0), who earned an honourable mention in this week’s top-10 rankings.

The Rockets lost 2-1 in a shootout to Seattle on Dec. 7, then fell 5-4 to the Thunderbirds on Dec. 11 in Kelowna.

Saturday’s game will be Kelowna’s annual teddy bear toss.

According to the team, Interior Health protocols require that stuffed animals be new with tags, and be placed in bags before being tossed onto the ice. Bags will be available at the game for fans if they need one.

Tuesday’s Results

  • Prince George 5, Vancouver 3
  • Portland 4, Everett 3
  • Seattle 7, Tri-City 1
  • Saskatoon 5, Moose Jaw 4
  • Prince Albert 4, Winnipeg 1

Wednesday’s Games

  • Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 5 p.m.
  • Swift Current at Red Deer, 6 p.m.
  • Edmonton at Calgary, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
  • Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

 

