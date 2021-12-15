Menu

Crime

10 arrested after human trafficking investigation by Strathcona County RCMP, ALERT

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Jason Kenney announces Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force' Premier Jason Kenney announces Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force
WATCH (May 19, 2020): Premier Jason Kenney announces new measures to combat human trafficking happening in the province, including creating the Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force and naming businesses and people involved in what Kenney called a modern slavery. – May 19, 2020

Ten people were arrested and each charged with one count of “obtaining sexual services for consideration” after a joint investigation by Strathcona County RCMP and ALERT’s Human Trafficking Counter Exploitation Unit.

Read more: New supports introduced for human trafficking survivors in Alberta

The project, which targeted people trying to buy sex, took place Dec. 8 and involved RCMP members and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Ten people were arrested, RCMP said, and released ahead of their provincial court date set for Jan. 19.

Click to play video: 'Anti-sexual exploitation advocate praises Alberta’s efforts to end human trafficking' Anti-sexual exploitation advocate praises Alberta’s efforts to end human trafficking
Anti-sexual exploitation advocate praises Alberta’s efforts to end human trafficking – May 19, 2020

“This successful operation was initiated as a result of intelligence-led policing initiatives, and it reinforces the RCMP’s commitment to reducing harm in the community of Strathcona County,” a news release from Alberta RCMP on Wednesday read.

Read more: Flair Airlines to train staff on human trafficking signs as part of #NotInMyCity program

ALERT’s Human Trafficking Counter Exploitation Unit investigates domestic human trafficking involving sexual exploitation occurring in Alberta. The integrated unit works with agencies and organizations involved in rescuing and supporting survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Click to play video: '$50,000 reward offered as Edmonton police seek human trafficking suspect on Canada-wide warrants' $50,000 reward offered as Edmonton police seek human trafficking suspect on Canada-wide warrants
$50,000 reward offered as Edmonton police seek human trafficking suspect on Canada-wide warrants
