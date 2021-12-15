10 arrested after human trafficking investigation by Strathcona County RCMP, ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people were arrested and each charged with one count of “obtaining sexual services for consideration” after a joint investigation by Strathcona County RCMP and ALERT’s Human Trafficking Counter Exploitation Unit.

The project, which targeted people trying to buy sex, took place Dec. 8 and involved RCMP members and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Ten people were arrested, RCMP said, and released ahead of their provincial court date set for Jan. 19.

“This successful operation was initiated as a result of intelligence-led policing initiatives, and it reinforces the RCMP’s commitment to reducing harm in the community of Strathcona County,” a news release from Alberta RCMP on Wednesday read.

ALERT’s Human Trafficking Counter Exploitation Unit investigates domestic human trafficking involving sexual exploitation occurring in Alberta. The integrated unit works with agencies and organizations involved in rescuing and supporting survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

