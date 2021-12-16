Okanagan weather: With more snow ahead, white Christmas in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures will reach the freezing mark on Thursday afternoon, but skies will clear and the mercury will plunge into negative double digits, with approximate lows of -9 to -12 C.

With the windchill, overnight temperatures could reach -13 C in the South Okanagan to -18 C in the Central and North Okanagan.

A mix of sun and cloud wrap up the week on Friday, with cool conditions keeping daytime highs around -5 C.

View image in full screen Five to 16 centimetres of snow is possible by Sunday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Steady snow returns Friday night and into Saturday, with five to 16 centimetres possible, as the mercury makes its way to just shy of the freezing mark in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger on Sunday, with a daytime high hovering around the freezing mark once again.

In the week before Christmas, conditions will see afternoon temperatures diving into the mid-minus single digits.

There will also be a risk of more light snow, meaning a white Christmas is on the way.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

