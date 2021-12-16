Menu

Okanagan weather: With more snow ahead, white Christmas in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 1:39 pm
Snow picks up across the Okanagan on Saturday. View image in full screen
Snow picks up across the Okanagan on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures will reach the freezing mark on Thursday afternoon, but skies will clear and the mercury will plunge into negative double digits, with approximate lows of  -9 to -12 C.

With the windchill, overnight temperatures could reach -13 C in the South Okanagan to -18 C in the Central and North Okanagan.

A mix of sun and cloud wrap up the week on Friday, with cool conditions keeping daytime highs around -5 C.

Five to 16 centimetres of snow is possible by Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Five to 16 centimetres of snow is possible by Sunday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Steady snow returns Friday night and into Saturday, with five to 16 centimetres possible, as the mercury makes its way to just shy of the freezing mark in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger on Sunday, with a daytime high hovering around the freezing mark once again.

In the week before Christmas, conditions will see afternoon temperatures diving into the mid-minus single digits.

There will also be a risk of more light snow, meaning a white Christmas is on the way.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

