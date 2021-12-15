Menu

Canada

City of Toronto extends mandatory mask bylaw to April 2022 amid rise in COVID cases

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO warns of dismissing the Omicron variant as being ‘mild’, calls for stronger measures' COVID-19: WHO warns of dismissing the Omicron variant as being ‘mild’, calls for stronger measures
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: WHO warns of dismissing the Omicron variant as being 'mild', calls for stronger measures.

The City of Toronto says it has approved an extension for a temporary bylaw that requires mandatory masking in indoor public settings until April 2022.

City council also said Wednesday it also extending amendments for apartment buildings to provide hand hygiene stations or hand sanitizer in common areas, closing non-essential common areas consistent with provincial restrictions, increased cleaning and posting COVID-19 signage.

Toronto’s acting medical officer of health made the recommendation to extend the bylaws based on current epidemiological trends as COVID-19 cases continue to surge amid the Omicron variant that is rapidly taking over Delta, officials said.

Officials added that the mask bylaw is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,800 new COVID cases as daily counts continue to surge

“Now as we confront the Omicron variant, we know from public health officials that making sure we are wearing our masks when around others indoors is even more important,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

“These bylaws are a temporary and necessary response to the pandemic to help save lives and protect people. I want to thank the vast majority of Toronto residents who wear their masks when out in public places to help protect themselves and each other,” Tory said.

The mandatory mask bylaw originally came into effect in July 2020 and has not been lifted since.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
