Sports

COVID-19: OHL postpones Erie Otters games against Guelph and Kitchener

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 12:04 pm

The Ontario Hockey League has postponed the next two Erie Otters games against the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers.

The American hockey club has suspended all team activities as a result of 13 players testing positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Frontenacs captain Wright makes Canadian world juniors squad

“All players affected are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and the league and team will continue to monitor their well-being,” the OHL said in a statement.

“The Ontario Hockey League had previously incorporated specific COVID-19 protocols including mandatory vaccination for all members of the OHL community including players, staff, officials and billets.”

The Otters game in Guelph on Friday and their home game against the Rangers on Saturday have both been postponed.

None of the affected players have been identified.

Read more: COVID-19 — City of Guelph to strengthen vaccine requirements at indoor facilities

The league said when more information becomes available, it will provide an update regarding future games along with the rescheduling of the two postponed games.

The Storm said fans who hold tickets for Friday’s game can either hold onto them for the rescheduled game or redeem them at the box office for any other home game in the regular season based on available seating.

