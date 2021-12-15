Menu

Tech

Amazon Web Services, Twitch, SkipTheDishes down for many users: reports

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Amazon Web Services says it has resolved issues linked to widespread outage' Amazon Web Services says it has resolved issues linked to widespread outage
WATCH: Amazon Web Services says it has resolved issues linked to widespread outage.

Amazon Web Services is among several online platforms reporting outages Wednesday morning, according to an online monitoring platform.

Streaming platform Twitch, PlayStation Network, and food delivery service SkipTheDishes are also impacted, downdetector.ca indicates.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by gathering status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, was logging thousands of complaints for the services.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue that may be affecting some users’ experience. Hold tight – we are working on a fix ASAP!” SkipTheDishes tweeted Wednesday morning.

“We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services. Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them – we’ll continue to update you, here,” Twitch also tweeted.

This latest outage comes after Amazon Web Services went down last week, impacting websites and services for universities, governments and companies.

Amazon said the outage was likely due to issues related to application programming interface, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

