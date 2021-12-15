Menu

Consumer

Sebright, Ont., woman wins $250,000 on scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 9:56 am
Erin Sanders of Sebright, Ont., won $250,000 on a an OLG scratch ticket. View image in full screen
Erin Sanders of Sebright, Ont., won $250,000 on a an OLG scratch ticket. OLG

A lottery ticket given as a gift turned into a $250,000 prize for a woman from the community of Sebright in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OLG, Erin Sanders, 29, received an “Instant 24 Days to Celebrate” lottery ticket as a gift from her mother-in-law. Sanders said she woke up one morning and scratched the first day of her Instant Ticket to reveal the top prize of $250,000.

The dental hygienist says she was “jumping up and down with joy” and immediately called her parents and in-laws to share the news of her “first big win.”

3 Toronto-area friends win Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth more than $21 million

“My mother-in-law was in disbelief,” she said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “She is so happy for me. This is a very surreal feeling.”

Sanders said she does not have any plans for her winnings yet.

The Instant 24 Days to Celebrate is a $20 ticket.

Sanders’ winning ticket was purchased at Hadfield Variety on Dearham Wood in Scarborough.

