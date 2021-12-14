Free-falling Sabres dump sloppy Jets 4-2

You would have figured the well-rested Winnipeg Jets would have had no problem with a Buffalo Sabres team that had one win in 12 games.

Instead, the Jets looked slow, disinterested and fell apart defensively in a 4-2 loss at home Tuesday night.

Buffalo got on the board first at the 7:14 mark of the opening period thanks to their power play. Rasmus Dahlin walked into the Jets zone, faced no resistance skating into the slot, and ripped a shot bar-down over the shoulder of Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets found the equalizer less than three minutes later. A careless Sabres turnover in their own end found its way to Josh Morrissey at the blue line, who found Pierre-Luc Dubois alone in front of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Dubois made no mistake for his 14th of the season.

After a long stretch of sleepy play in the second, Buffalo regained the lead when Winnipeg’s defensive zone coverage completely fell apart, leading to Anders Bjork finding himself with the puck all alone in front of Hellebuyck. His sixth of the season gave the visitors a 2-1 lead that lasted 66 seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets second line poured on the pressure immediately after the Bjork goal, leading to a Nikolaj Ehlers one-timer off a Dubois feed to even the score.

It looked like the game would be tied going into the third but with just 38.4 seconds left in the second, Dahlin’s point shot appeared to deflect off a body in front of Hellebuyck and in for his second of the night.

Just five seconds into the third, Winnipeg native and former Jets forward Cody Eakin took a high-sticking penalty, giving the Jets their third power play of the night. But like the first two, they were unable to generate much pressure and failed to score.

Mark Scheifele did hit the post early on the PP chance but otherwise Winnipeg only got one shot in the two minutes, just like they did on their first two opportunities.

In the ensuing minutes, each team would miss the net on partial breakaways as the score stayed 3-2 in Buffalo’s favour.

Around the midway point of the period, Paul Maurice shuffled the lines in search of some offence, looking to find the right combination with captain Blake Wheeler out with a knee injury. Ehlers joined Scheifele and Andrew Copp on the top line, moving Kyle Connor to the second line with Dubois and Paul Stastny.

Instead, it was Buffalo who built on their lead when they won a faceoff in their own end and quickly turned it into a 2-on-1. Jeff Skinner was given space to walk in on Hellebuyck and beat the Jets’ goalie to make it 4-2. Both Dubois and Morrissey got caught in the Sabres zone on the play.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg’s brutal penalty kill managed to clear Nate Schmidt’s high sticking penalty late in the third, but Winnipeg didn’t have enough time or mojo to mount a rally, a chorus of boos reigning down as the final horn sounded.

Luukkonen made 34 saves for his second win of the season while Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots in defeat.

The Jets are now off until Friday when they host the Capitals.