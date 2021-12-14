Menu

Comments

Crime

Verdict coming Friday in case of dead six-month-old baby

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 8:02 pm
Jarock Humeniuk was in the care of his father at the time of his death in May 2017.
Jarock Humeniuk was in the care of his father at the time of his death in May 2017. Supplied

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing.

On Friday morning a man accused of killing his six-month-old son will learn his fate.

Jarock Humeniuk’s father, Christopher Lamarche, stands accused of second-degree murder in the baby’s death.

Court heard the closing arguments in the case that dates all the way back to 2017 and relies on a confession obtained in an undercover police operation.

The crown alleges the 27-year-old strangled, bent and shook his son while watching him in May 2017.

Autopsy results found the baby boy had bruising around his neck, broken ribs and a broken collarbone.

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged in 2017 death of his six-month-old baby boy

But for more than two years — no charges were laid — until police launched an undercover Mr. Big operation.

Court heard Lamarche admitted to the undercover officers that he had choked, bent and shook baby Jarock — at one point even re-enacting what happened.

READ MORE: Edmonton police homicide unit has ‘formally taken over’ infant death investigation

Lamarche was arrested in July 2019 and in a subsequent interview with police, he said “It wasn’t something about jealousy, it wasn’t anything like that. It’s just I didn’t see a very bright future for my own son.”

But the defence calls the confessions murky and halting, saying Lamarche’s story kept changing — and that this motive doesn’t make sense.

His lawyer added there were five other adults in the house the night Jarock died, and no one reported hearing a baby crying.

Justice Sterling Sanderman is expected to present his verdict Friday morning.

