Pregnant dog tied to pole in the cold, abandoned outside Calgary Humane Society

Calgary peace officers are looking to the public for help after a pregnant three-year-old dog was abandoned outside the Calgary Humane Society on Monday.

Just before 3 p.m., a short-haired Boxer cross was left in the snow, tied to a wooden pole on the grounds of the Calgary Human Society, the agency said in a media release Tuesday morning.

The dog was found by shelter staff a short time later, but the humane society said the animal was “visibly suffering the effects of the cold weather, shivering and paw lifting.”

The humane society said the dog is a pregnant female, about three years old. She is fawn and white in colour with black markings.

“In this day and age, there is absolutely no excuse to abandon an animal,” said Brad Nichols, director of operations and enforcement at the Calgary Humane Society.

“There are a variety of humane societies and rescues, locally, whose missions are to help unwanted animals and prevent cruelty. While the location of the abandonment does seem to indicate some level of appropriate intention, the individual did not even approach a shelter entrance and ran away once the dog was tethered as the dog strained to follow.

“The poor pregnant dog was cold and terrified when discovered by shelter staff.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The poor pregnant dog was cold and terrified when discovered by shelter staff."

Abandoning animals and depriving them of adequate shelter are Criminal Code and Animal Protection Act offences. Peace officers are now hoping to identify the person who left the animal behind.

The Calgary Humane Society released several surveillance photos Tuesday, in hopes of identifying the person or vehicle pictured.

Anyone with information can contact the humane society at 403-205-4455 or can submit a tip online.

