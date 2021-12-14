Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pregnant dog tied to pole in the cold, abandoned outside Calgary Humane Society

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Dog abandoned outside Calgary Humane Society' Dog abandoned outside Calgary Humane Society
WATCH ABOVE: Peace officers are looking to the public for help after a dog was tied to a pole and abandoned outside the Calgary Humane Society on Monday.

Calgary peace officers are looking to the public for help after a pregnant three-year-old dog was abandoned outside the Calgary Humane Society on Monday.

Just before 3 p.m., a short-haired Boxer cross was left in the snow, tied to a wooden pole on the grounds of the Calgary Human Society, the agency said in a media release Tuesday morning.

Read more: Calgary Humane Society ‘bursting at the seams with dogs,’ needs help

The dog was found by shelter staff a short time later, but the humane society said the animal was “visibly suffering the effects of the cold weather, shivering and paw lifting.”

The humane society said the dog is a pregnant female, about three years old. She is fawn and white in colour with black markings.

Story continues below advertisement

“In this day and age, there is absolutely no excuse to abandon an animal,” said Brad Nichols, director of operations and enforcement at the Calgary Humane Society.

“There are a variety of humane societies and rescues, locally, whose missions are to help unwanted animals and prevent cruelty. While the location of the abandonment does seem to indicate some level of appropriate intention, the individual did not even approach a shelter entrance and ran away once the dog was tethered as the dog strained to follow.

Trending Stories

“The poor pregnant dog was cold and terrified when discovered by shelter staff.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The poor pregnant dog was cold and terrified when discovered by shelter staff."

Read more: Pandemic pet: communal cat brings comfort for Calgary seniors

Abandoning animals and depriving them of adequate shelter are Criminal Code and Animal Protection Act offences. Peace officers are now hoping to identify the person who left the animal behind.

The Calgary Humane Society released several surveillance photos Tuesday, in hopes of identifying the person or vehicle pictured.

Anyone with information can contact the humane society at 403-205-4455 or can submit a tip online.

15
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Courtesy, Calgary Humane Society
25
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Courtesy, Calgary Humane Society
35
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Courtesy, Calgary Humane Society
45
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Courtesy, Calgary Humane Society
55
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Calgary peace officers are searching for a person who abandoned a pregnant three-year-old Boxer cross at the Calgary Humane Society Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Courtesy, Calgary Humane Society
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Humane Society tagDog abandoned tagCalgary Dog abandoned tagabandoned animal tagBoxer cross tagBoxer cross abandoned tagCalgary pregnant dog abandoned tagPregnant dog abandoned tagPregnant three year old Boxer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers