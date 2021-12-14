Huge COVID-19 wastewater spikes in Sask. no cause for alarm: researcher

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 wastewater numbers for three major Saskatchewan cities spiked in the past 10 days, with an increase of nearly 900 per cent in Prince Albert. But a toxicologist said the figures are no cause for alarm.

That’s because that increase, and the accompanying jumps in Saskatoon and North Battleford of 614 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively, show a small increase over an even small number.

They’re not symptoms of a massive surge in the virus, John Giesy told Global News.

Giesy, a member of the University of Saskatchewan’s wastewater research team, said there’s been very, very little COVID-19 mRNA in the three cities’ wastewater recently. That means increases of any kind will look relatively larger. The absolute numbers – the measure of the samples in the wastewater when not compared to previous weeks, are still very small.

“It might be one particle that’s there, and now we have six,” Giesy said.

“So it’s 600 per cent more, which is true, but it’s still a really small number.”

Wastewater in Regina shows something similar. Tzu-Chiao Chao, a University of Regina molecular microbiologist and wastewater researcher, said recent numbers are also low.

“The trend seems to be moving up a little bit, but it’s only the first two data points, so it may very well reset itself,” he said.

The numbers from the UoR research team aren’t as recent as those from the USask group and are measured relative to a prior date with lots of COVID-19 in the city, but still show only a small increase.

Both Giesy and Chao said they are testing for the Omicron variant and haven’t detected it yet.