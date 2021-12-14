Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Military to act quickly on recommendations to fight sexual misconduct: Anand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2021 1:57 pm
Click to play video: '‘This time, we will not fail’: Ottawa apologizes to military sexual misconduct victims' ‘This time, we will not fail’: Ottawa apologizes to military sexual misconduct victims
'This time, we will not fail': Ottawa apologizes to military sexual misconduct victims

Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is preparing the military to act quickly on retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour’s recommendations for eliminating sexual misconduct from the ranks.

The Liberal government tapped Arbour last April to lead a detailed review and come up with better ways to address sexual assault, harassment and other misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Read more: Anand says Canada failed to act on ‘scourge’ of military sexual misconduct

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Anand says she expects Arbour’s final report in the spring, and that she is laying the groundwork for the military to spring into action the moment it lands.

Click to play video: '‘We apologize’: Trudeau says survivors of military sexual misconduct must be the centre of ‘everything’' ‘We apologize’: Trudeau says survivors of military sexual misconduct must be the centre of ‘everything’
‘We apologize’: Trudeau says survivors of military sexual misconduct must be the centre of ‘everything’

That includes making sure chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre and other senior military and Defence Department officials are all on the same page when it comes to the importance of reform.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anand says she is also preparing the military for more independent oversight and accountability, if that is what Arbour recommends.

Read more: Timeline in the Canadian Forces sexual misconduct crisis

Yet while many victims and experts say such oversight and accountability is the only way to ensure true change in the Armed Forces, Anand says she will not make any decisions until she sees Arbour’s final report.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed Forces tagCanadian Forces tagAnita Anand tagCanada Military tagmilitary sexual misconduct tagmilitary misconduct tagWayne Eyre tagTrudeau Military Misconduct taganita anand apology tagMilitary News tagmilitary sexual assault apology tagapology military misconduct tagmilitary apology tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers