Canada

New Year’s Eve fireworks return to Calgary Tower to ring in 2022

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 1:44 pm
An undated photo of Calgary's skyline with fireworks. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Calgary's skyline with fireworks. Getty Images

Calgary’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show will be getting local help to ring in 2022.

On Tuesday, the city announced it will ring in the new year with fireworks from atop the Calgary Tower with a synchronized music soundtrack featuring a trio of local acts: Lodgepole Kind, Thomas Thomas and Moonrunner83. The synchronized soundtrack will be broadcast on campus-community radio station CJSW.

Read more: Calgary’s coronavirus New Year’s Eve to be without fireworks

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be joined by a local Indigenous Elder on the broadcast ahead of midnight.

“After last year’s fireworks cancellation, we’re thrilled to have the dazzling fireworks show return to ring in 2022,” Gondek said in a statement. “Fireworks on New Year’s Eve lift our spirits and are also a symbolic reminder that brighter days are on the horizon.”

As a result of the fireworks show, these streets around the Calgary Tower will be closed from 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2021 to 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022:

  • Centre Street S.E., from 6 Avenue S.E. to 9 Avenue S.E., will be closed
  • 9 Avenue S.W., from 1 Street S.W. to 1 Avenue S.E., will be closed
  • 9 Avenue S.W. south sidewalk, in front of the Calgary Tower, will be closed

Last year, the city cancelled its New Year’s Eve fireworks show at the Calgary Tower. Provincial health orders at the time limited outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

