Canada

Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur won’t seek re-election

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 1:10 pm
Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur announced Tuesday he will not be seeking re-election to Queen's Park. View image in full screen
Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur announced Tuesday he will not be seeking re-election to Queen's Park. Ontario Legislature/ Youtube

The riding of Kingston and the Islands will have a new member of provincial parliament after the next election.

The Ontario NDP and Ian Arthur announced today that the Kingston and the Islands MPP will not be seeking re-election.

“The past three years, including the pandemic, have also at times been challenging and brought into focus what is most important to me,” Arthur said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for all the people who have supported me and our vision for Kingston.”

Read more: Canada election — PC Kingston and the Islands candidate steps down, cites ‘inadequate party system’

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath issued a statement as well, praising Arthur’s hard work and dedication to representing the riding at Queen’s Park.

“I want to thank Ian Arthur for his hard work, and devotion to his community. His decision to move on from provincial politics in 2022 was a difficult one, but I know he’s got much success ahead of him,” Horwath said in a statement.

“He’s been serving people well by leading the battle to get more family doctors in Kingston, and by being an outspoken and purpose-driven advocate for action to address the climate crisis.”

Arthur has served one term as MPP for Kingston and the Islands after defeating former Liberal MPP Sophie Kiwala during the 2018 provincial election.

Currently, Liberal Ted Hsu is the only candidate announced in the riding for the election, which will take place on or before June 22, 2022. Current city councillor Ryan Boehme had been selected to run for the PC Party, but later pulled out of the race.

