Canada

Halifax Indigenous homeless shelter not properly serving community, to close Dec. 31

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2021 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Halifax initiates temporary emergency shelter' City of Halifax initiates temporary emergency shelter
Halifax has initiated a temporary shelter, which is being seen as an interim remedy along the path of what many housing advocates say will be a rough winter for dozens of people living rough in encampments. Alexa MacLean has more.

The head of a Halifax shelter for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness says the centre will close at the end of the month because it’s not properly serving the city’s Indigenous community.

Pamela Glode-Desrochers, executive director of the shelter’s parent organization, the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, said today in an interview that the majority of the shelter’s residents are non-Indigenous.

She says her organization is working to open a new shelter in the summer that will better serve the needs of vulnerable Indigenous people in Halifax.

Meanwhile, some employees at the shelter say the facility’s imminent closure is in reaction to a unionization drive.

Six employees issued a news release today stating the shelter announced it would close after staff members submitted a union application to the Nova Scotia Labour Board.

Shelter case manager Brent Cosgrove says staff members are also concerned about residents who may be left on the street when the facility closes on Dec. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
