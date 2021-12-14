Elderly Vernon woman dies in crash with commercial transport truck

Send this page to someone via email

An 82-year-old woman from Vernon, B.C., died Monday when her vehicle was struck by a semi-truck.

The fatal crash involving a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 and a white commercial transport truck happened on Dec. 13 at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 27th Street, Vernon RCMP said.

“Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the Toyota entered the intersection eastbound on 53rd Avenue and was struck by the semi-truck, which was travelling north on 27th Street,” RCMP said in a press release.

The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Services and was later declared dead in hospital.

While a number of witnesses remained on the scene, police are asking any drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dash cams.

Anyone with video of the collision, or who witnessed the collision and has not yet already spoken to police is asked to contact Const. Ryan Carey of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file number 2021-23401.