Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Elderly Vernon woman dies in crash with commercial transport truck

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 12:12 pm
FILE. RCMP attended a crash in Vernon that left an elderly woman dead. View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP attended a crash in Vernon that left an elderly woman dead. Global News Files

An 82-year-old woman from Vernon, B.C., died Monday when her vehicle was struck by a semi-truck.

The fatal crash involving a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 and a white commercial transport truck happened on Dec. 13 at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 27th Street, Vernon RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire' Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire
Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire – Nov 1, 2021

“Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the Toyota entered the intersection eastbound on 53rd Avenue and was struck by the semi-truck, which was travelling north on 27th Street,” RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Services and was later declared dead in hospital.

While a number of witnesses remained on the scene, police are asking any drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dash cams.

Anyone with video of the collision, or who witnessed the collision and has not yet already spoken to police is asked to contact Const. Ryan Carey of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file number 2021-23401.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagvernon rcmp tagsemi truck tagMonday tagBC Ambulance Services tag27th avenue tag53rd Avenue tagConst. Ryan Carey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers