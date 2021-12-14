Christmas: Must-see decorated houses in the Hamilton area

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth year in a row, a Burlington mom has once again made it easy for those looking to take in a breathtaking neighbourhood Christmas lightshow.

Amber Rohal, the owner of Active Parents, has put together another extensive map with some of the best holiday-themed homes spanning Hamilton, Burlington, and Oakville.

The parent resource website is accepting entries for its Christmas map which has added close to 50 of the best and brightest displays, so far.

“Families are absolutely loving our map again this year,” Rohal told Global News.

“What we thought was going to only be a ‘workaround’ in response to COVID last year has turned into a beautiful tradition for families and Christmas enthusiasts alike.”

Similar to previous incarnations, the map is made up from a collaboration of homeowners submitting photos and addresses.

If you decide to embark on a tour of the homes, Rohal suggests patience since there’s a strong possibility you’ll have to wait to get a good view.

“We’re highly recommending you stay in the car and do a slow drive-by with the kids,” Rohal said.

If you decide to take a closer look, stay two meters away from anyone and always bring a mask since COVID-19 is still around.

Feel free to tag Active Parents on Facebook and Instagram, or email a submission, should you see a noteworthy display.

Entries will be accepted right up to Christmas Day.

“We live in such a close-knit city that everyone wants to brag about the lights they see, and they want to encourage more people to go and appreciate them, too,” Rohal said.

