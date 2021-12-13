Holiday season art sale supports program for Calgarians who are disabled

Send this page to someone via email

Some talented Calgarians are getting into the spirit of the season in a big way this week.

They’re joining together to help each other cope with another Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clients in the art program of L’Arche Association, a charitable agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, are busy painting with a purpose.

“We’re making some money for the charity,” artist McKayla Turbrett said.

Being in the agency’s art studio is always an enjoyable experience for Turbrett.

“It’s so amazing and relaxing,” Turbrett said. “I love to do art.”

Turbrett and her fellow artists are creating work for a holiday season sale, the proceeds of which will go toward supporting the art program at L’Arche.

The agency says the program is now more important than ever.

“The pandemic has certainly been isolating for a lot of our people. It’s taken away so many of the things that they love,” L’Arche’s Dallas Frank said.

“Their art has really given them a means of self-expression and of sharing their gifts and having an impact on others. I think it’s giving them a real sense of confidence.”

Thirty-three L’Arche artists are putting their work in the sale, aiming to raise $10,000 to expand their studio.

“We’re hoping to invest in a kiln so that we can work on ceramics and pottery,” Frank said.

The art sale is on Dec 15.

“Art makes me happy, and I feel touched in my inner being and joyful,” artist Tyler Raugust said.