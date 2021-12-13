Final holiday pewter ornament revealed by Downtown Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

You can now add a festive flipchart to your Christmas tree this holiday season.

The last of Downtown Kingston’s five holiday pewter ornaments went on sale Monday, and acts as a reminder of the beginning of the pandemic in the region.

Available now the final Pewter Ornament this season The Dr. Kieran Moore Flipchart (Thanks @evilplasticfork for the idea) Many will know the chart Dr. Moore & @KFLAPH used to keep us safe & aware

How to Buy https://t.co/BF2ngqpKt9

Public Health Guidelines https://t.co/LgQk7MDx4v pic.twitter.com/HrOMqoA2rw — Downtown Kingston! (@downtownktown) December 13, 2021

The ornament highlights the flip-chart that became a fixture of Dr. Keiran Moore’s regular COVID briefings, during his time as the area’s Chief Medical Officer.

