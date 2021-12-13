Final holiday pewter ornament revealed by Downtown Kingston

You can now add a festive flipchart to your Christmas tree this holiday season.
The last of Downtown Kingston’s five holiday pewter ornaments went on sale Monday, and acts as a reminder of the beginning of the pandemic in the region.
The ornament highlights the flip-chart that became a fixture of Dr. Keiran Moore’s regular COVID briefings, during his time as the area’s Chief Medical Officer.
