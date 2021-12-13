Kingston Canadians Special Needs Hockey program is looking for new players

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston and Area Special Needs Hockey program was founded in 2016.

Sanctioned by the Kingston Minor Hockey Association, young adults with physical and mental challenges hit the ice every Saturday morning at the Cataraqui Arena.

They’re able to play the game they love and dream of scoring that Stanley Cup-winning goal.

“I can’t wait to come every week to see the smiles on their faces,” said coach Jordan McDonald.

“Adam Stroud, Tyler Johnston and myself oversee the program, and we love doing it.”

Every week, they try to find a team to play against the Special Need Canadians. On this day, members of the Trenton Junior A Golden Hawks coached by Peter Goulet made the trek to the Limestone City.

“It’s important to be involved in the community, “said Dalton Bancroft, the Golden Hawks’ leading scorer.

“Our coach’s daughter is a member of the Canadians, so we wanted to come here and support Pete and his family. It’s fun playing some hockey with this special group of athletes , who love the game as much as we do,” added Bancroft who accepted a full NCAA scholarship next year at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

The program saw as many as 20 players a week but that number has dwindled in half because of COVID-19.

“The pandemic set us back, but were trying to revive the program,” continued McDonald, a former member of the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs.

“We get about 10-12 players a week and were always looking for more. Getting this type of exposure will create awareness and hopefully that will jump-start the program.”

There is no age limit to join the Canadians. McDonald says they don’t really teach the game of the hockey. It’s simply an opportunity to skate, have fun and make some great friends along the way.

To support or to get more information on the program, go to the Kingston Minor Hockey Special Needs Division Facebook page.

