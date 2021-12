Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say one person is in custody after a bomb threat was made at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, police said they are on scene at the airport after officers responded to a report of a bomb threat on a plane.

One male is in custody, police tweeted, but no other information has been provided.

More to come…

