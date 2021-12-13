Menu

Weather

B.C. South Coast could see snow Monday night, but amounts will vary

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 4:10 pm
WATCH: Winter weather is here with plenty of white stuff falling on Vancouver Island and the Southern Interior. This, and a look at what's ahead in the Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

An unstable air mass coupled with near-freezing temperatures brings the potential for snow again across the South Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Snowfall amounts could vary considerably, Global BC weather anchor Kasia Bodurka said Monday.

“We could see trace amounts to two centimetres closer to the coast, whereas higher elevations and inland sections could potentially pick up five to 10 centimetres,” she said.

Thousands of people without power, schools closed due to snow conditions on Vancouver Island

Read more: ‘Intense bands of snow’ forecast for B.C.’s southern Interior

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver as well as the Fraser Valley, warning residents of the snowfall potential.

As for the Southern Interior, heavier snow is expected Monday night through Tuesday morning, Bodurka added.

“Intense bands of heavy snow could bring up to 15 centimetres in some regions. The heaviest amounts are expected in the Thompson, Boundary and Arrow Lakes Regions. In the Okanagan Valley, snowfall amounts are expected to be from five to 10 centimetres, although amounts will vary across the region.”

Drivers on B.C. highways and on the mountain passes are being warned to be prepared and adapt to changing conditions.

