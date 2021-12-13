Fiscal update will have $40B set aside to compensate First Nations kids, ministers say

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has set aside $40 billion to compensate First Nations children and undertake long-term reforms to the child-welfare system.

In a statement released on Monday, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller confirmed the sum will be allocated in Tuesday’s fiscal update.

“Tomorrow, the Economic and Fiscal Update will show that the Government of Canada is provisioning $40 billion to provide compensation and to commit the funds necessary to implement long-term reform so that future generations of First Nations children will never face the same systemic tragedies,” the statement read.

While the $40 billion will be reflected in Tuesday’s fall economic statement, it doesn’t mean Ottawa has reached an agreement with child-welfare advocates over the compensation it’s been ordered to pay First Nations children by a human rights tribunal.

The parties have until the end of the December to reach an agreement on the matter.

Negotiations began after the federal government announced in late October it wanted to reach an out-of-court settlement with First Nations leaders over the compensation it had been ordered to provide children harmed by the underfunding of child and family services on reserve.

A Federal Court ruling released earlier in the fall upheld orders for Ottawa to pay $40,000 in damages to each of the thousands of individual First Nations children removed from their homes, as well as to some of their relatives.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Gilmore