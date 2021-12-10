Menu

Sports

Vancouver, Whistler and First Nations expected to explore 2030 Olympics bid

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 11:47 am
Roman Koudelka, of the Czech Republic, soars through the sky during the team ski jumping competition at Whistler Olympic Park at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games, Monday, Feb. 22, 2010. The bid corporation Calgary 2026 proposes to re-use the 2010 ski jumping venue in Whistler, B.C., but there's resistance in Calgary to giving Olympic events to another province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Vancouver and Whistler city officials will be joined by First Nations representatives at a news conference today to announce the formation of an ‘historic sporting partnership’ that’s expected to explore a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time at the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Líl̓wat Chief Dean Nelson, Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow, Squamish Chief Wilson Williams, and Tsleil-Waututh Chief Jen Thomas will participate, along with Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart and Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton.

Read more: Canada joining diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Vancouver and Whistler previously hosted the Winter Games in 2010.

The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is a current front-runner to land the 2030 Games. The International Olympic Committee has not indicated when it will pick a host city.

Aside from 2030, the IOC has selected other Olympic hosts through 2032.

The 2022 Beijing Games will begin Feb. 4. After that it’ll be Paris in 2024, Milan-Cortina, Italy in 2026, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia in 2032.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Olympic Games tagWhistler tagBC First Nations tagBC Sports Hall Of Fame tagVancouver Olympics tag2010 Winter Olympics tag2022 Beijing Olympics tagWhistler Olympics tag

