Flair Airlines to train staff on human trafficking signs as part of #NotInMyCity program

An Edmonton-based airline is taking a stance against human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Flair Airlines announced Monday it will partner with #NotInMyCity, an organization that raises awareness and takes collective action to prevent, disrupt and end sexual exploitation and trafficking.

The main focus is on children and youth.

More than 500 staff that the airline employs will be required to take a specialized aviation course to help with understanding the behavioural signs that might indicate an exploited person, how to get help without putting the concerned individual in harm’s way, along with providing knowledge and awareness about sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Canada.

“While we don’t want to think about human trafficking and sexual exploitation taking place in our own country, the fact is that it does exist, and many traffickers are regularly moving victims through our airports to different cities,” said #NotInMyCity founder and country music superstar Paul Brandt.

The organization also pointed out human trafficking and sexual exploitation are the second-largest sources of illegal income worldwide, and specifically in Canada, 21 per cent of trafficking victims are under the age of 18.

“This type of learning program for our employees is eye-opening, immersive and informative,” Stephen Jones, chief executive officer of Flair Airlines said.

“We are pleased to be partnering with #NotInMyCity to provide training to our employees as well as the chance to educate the broader public about these crimes.”

The company said the training program for its employees will be completed by February 2022.

In Canada, anyone can call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 if they believe they witness or are experiencing human trafficking or sexual exploitation. If anyone is in immediate danger, it is recommended to call 911.

