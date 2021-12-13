COVID-19: HKPR reports 27 new cases, new outbreaks with Lindsay hockey team, school

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and new outbreaks at a school and a minor hockey team in Lindsay over the weekend.

Fifteen of the new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes along with nine in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases increased to 51, up from 43 reported on Friday (no updates are issued on weekends). There are 33 active cases in the Kawarthas (up by six), 15 in Northumberland County (up by one) and three in Haliburton County (up by two).

The health unit reported two new outbreaks over the weekend, bringing the total number of active outbreaks to six:

A Lindsay minor hockey double-B team: Declared late Dec. 11. Case details not available.

Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay: Declared late Dec. 11 with four students cases, according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board early Monday afternoon. Two classrooms are closed.

Parkview Public School in Lindsay: Declared on Dec 9, there are no active cases as of Monday morning (down two since Friday), according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

J. Douglas Hodgson Elementary School in Haliburton: Declared Dec. 4, there are no active cases as of Monday morning (down by two), according to TLSDB

My Toy Spot child care/daycare in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 1 with at least two cases. Facility voluntarily closed.

Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared on Nov. 24 with nine cases as of Dec. 8. Seven of the cases are patients and two are individuals who visited the hospital, said medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 82 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 13 at community settings, 12 at schools, 11 at congregate settings, two at a hospital and one at a child-care facility.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following data (in comparison with Dec. 6 data):

All eligible residents (ages 5 and up):

Single dose : 83.4 per cent (up from 82.7 per cent)

: 83.4 per cent (up from 82.7 per cent) Two doses: 79.8 per cent (up from 79.6 per cent)

Residents ages 12 and up:

Single dose: 87.3 per cent (up from 87.2 per cent)

87.3 per cent (up from 87.2 per cent) Two doses: 85 per cent (up from 84.8 per cent)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 88.0 per cent (unchanged)

88.0 per cent (unchanged) Two doses: 85.7 per cent (unchanged).

To date, 152,715 residents have received a single COVID-19 vaccine dose while 145,959 residents have received two doses.

HKPR’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Monday:

Resolved cases: 2,543 — 20 more since Friday update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.7 per cent of the 2,657 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,543 — 20 more since Friday update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.7 per cent of the 2,657 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s beginning. High-risk contacts: 202 — down from 337 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 12 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

202 — down from 337 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 12 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 101 — unchanged since Dec. 8. There are currently three hospitalized cases (unchanged) with one in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Dec. 6). Since the pandemic began, there have been 55 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County (all unchanged).

101 — unchanged since Dec. 8. There are currently three hospitalized cases (unchanged) with one in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Dec. 6). Since the pandemic began, there have been 55 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County (all unchanged). Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 246,641 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 429 tests since Friday’s update.

School cases

School boards reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board reported five active students cases as of 1 p.m. Monday:

Two cases: Parkview Public School in Lindsay (one new case since Wednesday, outbreak declared Thursday) and J. D. Hodgson Elementary School in Haliburton (outbreak declared, one classroom closed; unchanged since Monday).

One case: Leslie Frost Public School in Lindsay (new case, one classroom closed).

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reported three active cases as of 1:45 p.m. Friday (school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff):

Two cases at St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay (unchanged since Dec. 3, school remains open).

One case at St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Port Hope (reported Tuesday by the school; individual is at home isolating, according to principal Karen McCormack).

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of 10:25 a.m. Friday reported no active cases.

